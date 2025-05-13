Domino Printing Sciences introduces piezo inkjet solution for coated shelf-ready packs
Domino Printing Sciences (Domino) has released the Cx150i piezo inkjet (PIJ) printer developed to print durable, large-area, high-resolution codes onto non-porous surfaces, including shelf-ready and secondary packaging.
“In today’s fast-paced, consumer-driven world, brands are increasingly looking to stand out and increase shelf appeal. This is driving a move away from plain, brown cardboard toward branded non-porous substrates for shelf-ready and display packaging,” says David Edwards, product manager for PIJ at Domino.
“With non-porous packaging, code durability can be an issue, particularly where food-contact materials are concerned. Compliant solutions often fall short of expectations regarding legibility and durability and can be wasteful in terms of overall ink and energy usage. We have developed the Cx150i with exactly these considerations in mind.”
The Cx150i, part of Domino’s Cx-Series range of PIJ printers, is compatible with UV-curable inks for improved scratch and rub resistance.
The high-resolution (up to 600 dpi) system can print letters and characters as small as 1 mm, making it suitable for Asian character sets, according to Domino. Additionally, the system can print dense 2D codes, including QR codes powered by GS1.
Ensuring compliance
A range of different inks are available for the Cx150i printer, including options that comply with international GMP standards and EuPIA standards for safe use on secondary food packaging.
Paul Clarke, director for Printers and Consumables at Domino, adds: “We recognize the challenges manufacturers have faced regarding printing on coated and non-porous shelf-ready food packaging and are delighted to offer a low-impact, compliant solution that provides both great print quality and durability.”
Domino highlights Cx150i’s “quality, density, and durability with minimal volatile organic compound emissions,” as key in setting it apart from alternative printing methods.
The printer is said to be as “environmentally responsible as possible,” with low-energy, LED curing lamps, and an ink pouch designed to minimize waste. The printing solution also stands out because it does not need regular cleaning, ink purging, or a factory air requirement, further reducing waste and overall energy usage.
The Cx150i can be installed as a standalone unit or integrated into Domino’s automated coding and vision systems as part of a closed-loop printing and verification solution.
The company says that the printer is Industry 4.0-ready, offering a range of connectivity options, including connection to third-party label creation packages, factory ERP systems, and packaging and processing equipment.
Domino provides an optional connection to its cloud-based services to ensure the 24/7 visibility of the printer’s performance and utilization.