Dow interview: Bringing solventless pressure-sensitive adhesives to the packaging industry
Dow is the first global silicone manufacturer to develop more environmentally sustainable, solventless pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSAs) for packaging applications.
We speak to a company representative about the challenges of developing such PSAs, how Dow overcame them and how innovation may improve packaging sustainability, reduce emissions and regulatory compliance, alongside manufacturing efficiency.
“Solventless PSAs are adhesives that eliminate the need for solvents, which have long posed environmental and worker safety risks,” Wu Tong, segment leader for Dow Consumer Solutions, tells Packaging Insights.
“Unlike traditional solvent-based adhesives, which require additional equipment and energy for transport and processing, solventless PSAs offer balanced tack, adhesion and overall performance through more efficient methods,” she states.
“Additionally, solventless PSAs avoid releasing volatile organic compounds (VOCs), reducing emissions and minimizing exposure risks for workers. This makes them an ideal choice for sustainable, high-speed manufacturing.”
Packaging applications
Tong explains that solventless PSAs are growing in demand across many industries where sustainability, manufacturing efficiency and safety are of significance.
“Formulated for traditional and emerging applications, such as AI-powered smart devices and renewable energy infrastructure, solventless PSAs are also helping advance sustainability for food packaging and labeling,” she says.
“Across these industries, the shift toward solventless PSAs is driven by its reliable performance and ability to help manufacturers meet regulatory standards, enhance safety and achieve sustainability goals.”
Discussing the technical challenges Dow faced in developing solventless PSAs and how it overcame them, Tong says that “solventless PSAs required breakthroughs in materials science to achieve the same balanced tack, adhesion and high-temperature performance (up to 220 degrees Celsius) as solvent-based adhesives.”
“Through extensive R&D, including the exploration of alternatives to traditional solvents, Dow has engineered solventless PSAs that deliver comparable adhesive qualities. Through advanced curing methods and optimized anchoring speeds, Dow’s solventless PSAs provide high-performing adhesion more efficiently and sustainably.”
Improving sustainability
Solventless PSAs offer “significant” environmental benefits, which, according to Tong, make them “the preferred choice” for sustainable manufacturing.
“Through eliminating harmful solvents, solventless PSAs prevent the release of VOCs, improving air quality and creating safer work environments. Additionally, solventless PSAs reduce waste and optimize energy consumption by eliminating the need for solvent recycling or burning systems.”
“Overall, solventless PSAs align with sustainability goals, lowering both pollution and carbon footprints.”
Regulatory compliance
Dow’s solventless PSAs can help manufacturers comply with current and upcoming environmental regulations.
“Solventless PSAs enable manufacturers to comply with environmental regulations by significantly reducing emissions, waste and energy consumption. As more regions implement limits on emission, solventless PSAs allow manufacturers to meet compliance requirements by simply eliminating solvents,” comments Tong.
“Additionally, solventless PSAs generally require less energy for application and curing, further helping manufacturers lower both energy consumption and emissions to fulfill regulatory and sustainability goals. Also, solventless PSAs minimize temperature sensitives, dusting and flammability risks, creating a safer and more sustainable manufacturing environment.”
The expert further points out that in addition to developing sustainable materials, Dow is collaborating with customers and partner organizations to advance circularity and support global recycling initiatives.
“As part of this initiative, Dow is working on next-generation adhesives and high-speed release coatings designed to enhance recyclability and reusability in applications such as paper release liners.”