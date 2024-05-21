Drupa 2024 preview: Industry highlights water-based coating tech and digital printing platforms
21 May 2024 --- Printing technology trade show Drupa 2024 in Düsseldorf, Germany, will open its doors to visitors next week. Between May 28 and June 7, exhibitors will demonstrate their latest printing and packaging innovations, ranging from high-performance printing, environmental footprint reduction, digital printing techniques, software solutions and digitalization.
Drupa is expecting 200,000 guests from 160 nations, with visitors from India, the US and China among the top ten visitor nations.
Flint Group will showcase the “future of print technology.” The ink and coating solutions provider will discuss its printing and packaging products.
Deanna Klemesrud, global director of brand and communications at Flint Group, says: “This show is an excellent opportunity for Flint Group to showcase our latest innovations and to highlight our commitment to pushing the boundaries of excellence in the industry.”
“From our dual-curing EkoCure ink series, which eases the transition from traditional UV to UV LED curing for narrow web printers, to our innovative blanket technology, attendees can see first-hand how we are driving innovation in print technology. Moreover, visitors can learn how our solutions can support printers in achieving high-performance printing while minimizing their environmental impact.”
Narrow web printers will learn about the Evolution De-inking Primer and Caustic-Resistant Overprint Varnish (OPV), which are designed to enhance sustainability in packaging and to improve material yield during the recycling process. EkoCure Ancora, a food-contact material-certified ink technology with dual curing capabilities, will also be highlighted at the exhibition.
Water-based innovations
For digital label printing, Flint Group presents a range of DigiCoat varnishes to complement various digital printing techniques.
Flexible packaging printers can explore the innovative range of ONECode solvent-based inks and varnishes. The Flint Group team will discuss the company’s range of universal bases, which deliver maximized flexibility. Printers can dispense inks via one set of bases, along with a technology package specified to meet the needs of individual print jobs.
Paper & Board printers will learn about the company’s new TerraCode Bio water-based extender and coating technology, which is designed to support printers’ sustainability objectives.
For Offset Folding Carton converters, Flint Group presents the new Novasens P670 Prime, a high-performance, low-odor and low-migration sheetfed ink series that offers “outstanding” color strength and vibrancy across multiple substrates.
Toyo Ink Europe Specialty Chemicals, a member of the Artience group (formerly Toyo Ink Group), a Japan-based chemicals manufacturer, will be featuring inkjet technology at Drupa next week.
Meanwhile, the Artience group will feature its comprehensive inkjet ink portfolio, including solvent-based, UV and UV LED inks for outdoor signage applications and water-based, UV and UV LED inks for the packaging market, such as corrugated board and labels.
The group will preview its next-generation inkjet systems and processes with the “lowest possible environmental impact,” including advanced UV LED and low-energy-drying, water-based solutions needed to solve some of the world’s most pressing environmental and energy issues.
In addition, Drupa offers an international platform on which the company will launch its new brand and visual identity.
Ken Yamasaki, sales and marketing manager for the inkjet business at Toyocolor, part of Toko Ink Group) says: “We look forward to debuting the new Artience brand and logo to the global print world at Drupa. This is a big event for us to show the industry just how our digital print capabilities can help to ‘create value that resonates with the senses’ and drive real growth opportunities.”
Sustainable printing
Multi-market provider XSYS will show a full range of solutions for repro houses, printers, retailers and brand owners. The event will see the exclusive launch of the nyloflex eco series, Catena ProServX and new PrePress software solutions as XSYS continues its drive toward a greener future for print and packaging.
“At Drupa, XSYS will demonstrate how to embrace a productive and profitable future with the latest innovations for sustainable printing,” says Thomas Strohe, director for commercial excellence.
“The world of packaging production is changing rapidly. The pressure on printers and converters is accelerating and XSYS is here to help alleviate those challenges with innovative products and solutions solving their pain points, most importantly, the demand from brand owners, retailers and end consumers for more sustainable packaging.”
Regulatory compliance through digitalization
Bobst is advancing across all industry segments — flexible packaging, labels, folding carton, corrugated board and services — to help its customers to thrive in the current and future packaging environment.
At Drupa 2024, visitors to the stage area will have the opportunity to find out how Bobst is bringing its vision to reality through a live-show experience on a “concept machine.” Through key solutions along the end-to-end production process, Bobst’s industry storylines will be featured.
Meanwhile, the Swiss machinery and services provider has announced the launch of two major new features for Bobst Connect, the company’s cloud-based digital platform, which improves productivity.
Workflow with job and recipe management empowers customers to seamlessly integrate Bobst machines in their production and design workflows. They benefit from bi-directional job and recipe data synchronization for a fast setup and increased productivity, highlights the company.
Reinforcing its credentials as a strategic partner, the company has also announced it is developing Bobst Application Management across the four industries, a hands-on, innovative consulting service focusing on workflow automation, color and process optimization, end-to-end converting improvements and regulatory compliance, addressing the needs of converters and brand owners.
By Natalie Schwertheim