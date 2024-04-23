DS Smith joins forces with French smart tag start-up to boost supply chain monitoring
23 Apr 2024 --- DS Smith is partnering with Bioenzymatic Fuel Cells (BeFC), a developer of fully recyclable smart tags. The companies will investigate smart packaging solutions made from recyclable paper, aiming to reduce waste, monitor quality and ensure supply chain efficiency during distribution and transportation.
French start-up BeFC was created in 2020 with the aim of replacing batteries with biofuel cells. BeFC has advanced its work in developing cost-effective and fully recyclable digital printed solutions.
“The products will be centered around smart packaging solutions which will be made from recyclable paper. The aim of the products will be to reduce waste, monitor quality and ensure supply chain efficiency,” a spokesperson at DS Smith tells Packaging Insights.
Magnus Renman, group R&D director at DS Smith, adds: “Corrugated packaging together with smart tech has a huge potential to reduce waste across the supply chain but we’re not quite yet where we need to be. We need more smart solutions that tackle inefficiency, cost and, most importantly, carbon emissions.”
“We’re excited to address this challenge head-on with BeFC through innovative, circular solutions designed to slash losses and improve sustainability. With BeFC’s transformative technology, we’re set on revolutionizing how every industry tackles the scourge of supply chain waste.”
Tackling cost and emissions
Sustainable packaging giant DS Smith’s involvement forms part of the company’s £100 million (US$123 million) R&D and innovation investment announced in 2021 to accelerate work in the circular economy and offer packaging with less environmental impact.
To develop smart solutions able to tackle inefficiency, cost and carbon emissions, the companies will focus on:
- Product tracking: Embedding a bespoke sensing platform and data protocols in digital solutions allows for real-time tracking and monitoring of products, enhancing the consumer experience and supply chain optimization.
- Reducing waste: Extending the shelf life of products by providing accurate information about freshness and expiration dates, helping to address wastage.
- Efficiency in transportation: Enabling better load optimization, reducing the carbon footprint associated with shipping, also helping to save on operational costs.
Dr. Jules Hammond, BeFC’s CEO and co-founder, says: “The DS Smith x BeFC collaboration is a great example of combining shared expertise and resources to tackle inefficiencies and reduce waste and carbon emissions in supply chains while also understanding and validating compatibility with relevant recycling streams.”
“We’re proud to announce this partnership as we work together toward more cost-effective supply chain management, and it’s our belief that smart packaging solutions offer limitless possibilities to industry.”
Last week, International Paper announced an agreement for an all-share takeover of DS Smith.
By Natalie Schwertheim