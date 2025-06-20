Beyond The Headlines: Amcor’s shrink bag launch, Nestlé’s AI marketing campaign
This week in industry news, Amcor launched its Perflex shrink bag packaging design for Butterball’s turkey breast, and Nestlé introduced an AI-based marketing campaign that digitally “adjusts and localizes” product packaging. Meanwhile, JBT Marel’s Proseal announced the launch of its XTP Automatic Tray Sealer, and TotalEnergies publicized the acquisition of Petronas’ interests in multiple offshore oil and gas blocks in Malaysia and Indonesia.
In brief: Launches
Amcor launched a Perflex shrink bag packaging design for Butterball’s turkey breast. The company said that compared to the netted bags most commonly used for turkey breast packaging, the Amcor Perflex handle bag is described as offering a 22% lower carbon footprint, 23% lower non-renewable primary energy demand, and 22% lower water consumption. The solution is also said to improve efficiency by eliminating the manual netting process. Amcor’s Catalyst “collaborative innovation team” worked with Butterball to develop a solution focused on functionality, strength, and consumer preference.
O Olive Oil & Vinegar, an olive oil producer in California, US, announced the release of the “first-ever” California Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil and California Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil in a “chef-style squeeze bottle.” The company said that this new format was “clean, convenient, and made for modern kitchens.” The squeeze bottle had long been favored by chefs for its precision and ease, said O Olive Oil & Vinegar. According to the company, this trend is now gaining ground in home kitchens.
In brief: Branding updates
Nestlé launched an AI-based marketing campaign for its brands like Purina, Nescafé Dolce Gusto, and Nespresso. AI was used to digitally “adjust and localize” product packaging. This is expected to ease integration into various environments, such as seasonal campaigns or channel-specific formats. Nestlé hopes that the new content service would help position its brands in the then-current “fast-moving digital environment,” where campaigns on social media platforms and streaming services often “required six or more different ad formats to be successful and where product packaging was changed constantly.”
UPM Raflatac’s “business area and reporting segment” was renamed “UPM Adhesive Materials.” The name change aims to support UPM Adhesive Materials’ strategy to accelerate growth beyond label materials and into graphics solutions and specialty tapes. UPM Raflatac asserted that it held “a leading market position” in label materials and that it had expanded significantly in graphics solutions through the acquisitions of AMC AG, Grafityp, and Metamark.
In brief: Machinery news
Proseal, a JBT Marel company specializing in tray sealing technology, announced the launch of its XTP Automatic Tray Sealer. The solution is designed for medium-sized production facilities to optimize sealing processes with “industry-leading” technology, including airless sealing operations, electric actuators, and high throughput. The tech made the solution suitable for facilities seeking to boost production efficiency while maintaining flexibility in packaging formats.
UFlex, India’s largest flexible packaging company, launched a FSSAI-compliant single-pellet solution that allows the use of recycled PET in F&B packaging. The solution integrates recycled and virgin PET in a single pellet of high purity and mechanical and thermal stability. The resulting resin can be used to create beverage bottles and other types of packaging of “high clarity, strength, and lower acetaldehyde content.” The resin solution is said to be compatible with existing PET manufacturing lines.
In brief: Partnerships and acquisitions
TotalEnergies announced the acquisition of Petronas’ interests in multiple offshore oil and gas blocks in Malaysia and one in Indonesia. Petronas, Malaysia’s national oil company, has cooperated with TotalEnergies since 1985. The licenses purchased by the global energy company were all in different maturation stages and covered more than 100,000 square km.
APP Group and Continental Cup introduced their GC120 plastic-free, compostable cup line for sustainable foodservice in Indonesia. According to the company, the launch of GC120 cups addresses the growing consumer demand for “eco-friendly,” PFAS-free, food-safe foodservice alternatives that also align with the evolving regulatory environments around the world. The cups’ water-based barrier technology was said to ensure compostability and recyclability to support circularity while maintaining high heat resistance and durability for foodservice applications.