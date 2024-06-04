E45 refreshes packaging with Elmwood to attract younger generations
04 Jun 2024 --- Skin care brand E45 has revamped its packaging in partnership with Elmwood to “modernize its heritage” after reportedly losing relevance in the competitive market.
The 70-year-old brand says it wants a strategic update to deliver a new brand identity, packaging design and brand world experience to bring “its inclusive and personal identity to the forefront.” The company also states that it is losing customers, particularly in younger generations who do not perceive the brand as modern.
“E45 is a household name that caters to a diverse range of customers and their complex skin care demands,” says Kyle Whybrow, executive creative director at Elmwood London.
“That meant our design strategy for revitalizing its brand had to strike a balance between capturing scientific expertise — summed up by pharmacists and people seeking help with specific skin conditions — and those who use E45 products on a more everyday basis. It’s about marrying up that brand knowledge with a delivery that feels friendly, personable and inclusive.”
Skin cell focus
The packaging features a new color palette design to help the brand “pop” across digital and physical touchpoints, alongside new iconography, pack visuals and pattern library. E45 found that shoppers recognized the brand’s cell-shaped logo when researching the rebrand.
Rob Dyer, associate creative director at Elmwood London, explains: “Early on in the process, our studio research revealed that E45’s distinctive, cell-shaped logo is something that consumers instantly recognize and connect with.”
“This finding sparked the cornerstone concept of our new design identity. The healthy skin cell is a visual device that can expand and flex in different ways. Cells can be used interactively with one another in motion, or they can provide a window for conversational extracts or lifestyle photography.”
The design change aimed to keep what the skin care brand was known for but reimagine the skin cells as visual building blocks to “provide the pathway to healthy and confident skin.” The updated logo follows letterforms that link visually with its distinctive cell shape.
“Elmwood’s idea of the ‘building blocks of skin’ not only unlocked and unveiled E45’s unique core asset but also breathed life into a versatile design system that we can seamlessly integrate across our entire marketing spectrum,” adds Steve Binding, global head of Design and creative at Karo Healthcare.
“The adaptability and flexibility of skin cells enable us to weave meaningful narratives for our experts and consumers alike.”
Similarly, Hunter Luxury partnered with skin care brand Joonbyrd to develop and launch its debut range of “opulent” body care products. The range is colored in bright pastel hues and embossed with patterns to grab the attention of younger consumers.
By Sabine Waldeck