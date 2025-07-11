Elopak equips Norwegian dairy producer with low-carbon milk cartons
Elopak has joined forces with Rørosmeieriet, a Norwegian organic dairy producer, to launch Natural White Board cartons for its Coop’s Änglamark brand. These Pure-Pak cartons with Natural White Board offer the same familiar design as Änglamark’s previous packaging, with up to 14% lower GHGs.
The launch is part of Elopak’s “Repackaging Tomorrow.” The Elopak cartons reduce polymer use, eliminate clay coating, and adopt energy-efficient production to lower the carbon footprint.
Kristiane Melingen, senior project engineer at Elopak, says: “Our latest cartons may look similar to their predecessors, but they carry a significantly lighter carbon footprint.”
“We deeply value packaging pioneers like Rørosmeieriet who are bold enough to test new solutions. Progress doesn’t happen in isolation — it takes customers and suppliers who dare to leap forward with us.”
Deepening collaboration
Building on its 2017 debut of the Natural Brown Board with Elopak, Rørosmeieriet is working on setting industry standards.
Kristin Bendixvold, commercial leader at Rørosmeieriet, comments: “When Elopak presented the Natural White Board cartons to us, we immediately saw the alignment with the eco-conscious values of the Änglamark brand.”
“We integrated the new board into our existing filling lines with ease. This is another Elopak innovation that lets us pass on more sustainability benefits to our customers and their consumers.”
The Natural White Board is available across Pure-Pak fresh carton formats. Coop’s Änglamark fresh skimmed organic milk in the new cartons hit shelves across Norway this June, with more sustainable products on the way.
“The new pack fits with our sustainability priorities and is ideal for the Änglamark brand, which Coop founded 20 years ago to help the consumer connect with and choose better environmental options,” says Merete Rørvik, Coop Norway own brands product manager.