Frugalpac and partners launch India’s “first paper bottle” for alcohol
Key takeaways
- Frugalpac, in partnership with Rhea Distilleries and ITC, introduces the Frugal Bottle for Fidalgo Premium Cashew Feni.
- The Frugal Bottle, made from 94% recycled paperboard, is five times lighter than glass and has a low carbon footprint.
- The collaboration aims to reduce glass and plastic waste in India’s F&B industry, with plans to scale up production.
UK-based packaging innovator Frugalpac has partnered with Rhea Distilleries to introduce a paper bottle for the Fidalgo Premium Cashew Feni spirit. The launch took place during the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s trade visit to India.
The solution is said to be “India’s first paper bottle,” and is the result of a collaboration with Indian packaging giant ITC’s Packaging and Printing Business, as well as Goan premium spirits producer Rhea Distilleries.
The Frugal Bottle for wines and spirits is made from 94% recycled paperboard with a food-grade liner to contain the liquid. According to the companies, it is five times lighter than glass and has an up to six times lower carbon footprint.
Frugalpac CEO Malcolm Waugh says: “This is a pivotal moment for sustainable packaging in India. Collaborating with ITC and Rhea Distilleries not only brings an iconic Goan spirit to market in an eco-friendly bottle, it also sets the stage for a broader transformation across India’s drinks industry.”
“We have had very promising meetings with other well-known drink brands keen to make the move from glass to our paper Frugal Bottles. The demand for lighter and more sustainable beverage bottles is certainly there, and we look forward to helping many drinks brands in India move from glass to paper.”
Boosting circularity
The companies highlight that Indian consumers are increasingly concerned about sustainability. Frugalpac and ITC aim to appeal to this rising market with their product.
The bottle is developed for easy recycling. The paper shell can be separated from the liner and disposed of through existing waste streams.
The collaboration is a key part of ITC’s Sustainability 2.0 agenda, which is focused on supporting sustainable livelihoods, enabling the transition to a net-zero economy, and creating an “effective circular economy for post-consumer packaging waste.”
Cherian Kenneth Thomas, CEO at ITC’s Packaging and Printing Business, says: “We’re excited to work with Frugalpac to bring its paper bottle to India, and Rhea Distillery’s Cashew Feni will be the first of many to come to the Indian market in the Frugal Bottles. This partnership reflects ITC’s shared ambition and commitment to partner with environmentally conscious brands, driving change in India.”
Meeting regional demand
Rhea Distilleries aims to reduce carbon emissions associated with its packaging and transport by replacing traditional glass bottles with the paper alternatives. This initiative also aligns with India’s goal to cut plastic and glass waste and support circular economy practices in packaging.
In addition to supplying the bottles, the partnership will work on indigenizing the liner and the paperboard. The companies will also explore commissioning Frugal Bottle Assembly Machines in India. The machines will support scale-up production for the South Asian drinks market and reduce logistical emissions.
Regan Henriques, director of Rhea Distilleries, says: “Feni is a spirit deeply rooted in Goa’s cultural and agricultural heritage, and is poised for a modern reinvention through this sustainable packaging initiative.”
“By using the paper Frugal Bottle, Rhea Distilleries is blending tradition with innovation to appeal to a new generation of eco-conscious consumers both in India and globally.”