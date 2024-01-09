Galicia plastic pellet spill: Environmentalists call for strengthened EU supply chain legislation
09 Jan 2024 --- Environmentalists are again decrying the lack of safety and accountability standards in the plastics supply chain following a mass nurdle spillage near the coast of Spain, which has left millions of plastic pellets on beaches around the country’s Galicia region.
Deputy Prime Minister Maria Jesus Montero told state news broadcaster TVE that the government is concerned of potential “serious repercussions” but did not yet know the exact environmental impact and whether the spillage would affect fishing.
Lucie Padovani, marine litter lobbying officer at Surfrider Foundation, a non-profit organization coordinating cleanup efforts, tells Packaging Insights that six containers carried by Maersk were reported lost in the vicinity of Viana do Castelo, Portugal, on December 14.
“One of these six containers was carrying pellets, but it is unknown how many bags that container carried. Thanks to the registration and photographs taken by Noia Limpa, local NGO and Galician volunteers, it is estimated that around 52 bags have been collected. However, there are still new reports of pellets being scattered and bags appearing on various beaches in Galicia,” she says.
“It is important to note that because they carry a light material, pellet containers are the ones that are stowed on top of the boat. That’s why this type of container often gets lost at sea. The Galician public prosecutor has just launched a legal action as he is seeking to establish who is responsible for this case.”
Building accountability
Padovani says accidents like these can happen, and the companies responsible can avoid prosecution because of “sorely lacking” legislation on the loss of containers at sea and on loss prevention throughout the plastic pellet value chain: production, processing, transport, handling and storage.
“International and European legislation on the loss of containers at sea is virtually non-existent. To date, only ships involved in collisions or accidents are required to declare the loss of a container at sea. This lax legislation does not allow us to combat plastic pellet pollution effectively,” she says.
Padovani says Surfrider recommends the following actions be taken to prevent continued spills:
- Robust Prevention Equipment. Use of tear- and impact-resistant packaging, including in aquatic environments, use of spill trays during transfer and storage and use of best practices for handling containers.
- Sound Containment Measures. Containment of all handling facilities through external barriers, retention grounds and proper catchment devices that are regularly inspected, cleaned and maintained.
- Immediate Cleanup of Losses. The loss of pellets in the environment poses a significant threat, necessitating immediate action to prevent irreversible microplastic pollution. Immediate and systematic cleanups should be done using approved, adequate equipment.
- Risk Assessment Plans. Risk assessment plans for all operators at manufacturing, conversion, storage, transportation, distribution and recycling facilities, with no exceptions.
Past and present
Padovani says both the packaging industry and international policymakers have roles to play in diminishing the risks of pellet spills in the plastics supply chain.
“We call on the EU and the International Maritime Organisation to take strong measures to prevent the loss of containers at sea and to prevent plastic pellet pollution at source.”
A regulation proposal was released last October by the European Commission on plastic pellet pollution, and it is now up to the European Parliament to strengthen the proposal, “in particular by ensuring that the provisions adopted are applicable to all companies in the pellet value chain, regardless of the size of these industries,” says Padovani.
“The packaging industry can help prevent those spills by ensuring plastic pellets are packed in sealed and tear-proof packaging. We also need the entire supply-chain to be aware of the risks and the impacts of plastic pellet pollution. Staff need to be trained on how to properly handle this material and processes need to be implemented in case of spills,” she concludes.
By Louis Gore-Langton