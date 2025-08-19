Gentlebrand combines bold color and cultural sensitivity in dairy pack redesign
While globalization has transformed food into a universal language, packaging design can reflect local nuances. The goal of packaging design is not only beauty and function but also cultural awareness and emotional resonance, according to Carmen Rus, sales director at Gentlebrand.
Gentlebrand recently collaborated with Nadec, a Saudi Arabian dairy brand, to reposition its flavored Labneh line for a new generation of consumers. The companies say that Labneh is deeply rooted in Middle Eastern food culture, and it is seen as a symbol of shared meals, family traditions, and regional pride.
“The starting point was respect for that cultural heritage. At the same time, the product needed to connect with a younger, globally minded consumer audience who values authenticity, but also expects modernity in design,” Rus tells Packaging Insights.
“Our solution was to preserve the essence of Labneh, its rich tradition and culinary relevance, while introducing a vibrant, contemporary design language. The use of bold color palettes and flavor-specific identities allowed us to create a fresh and eye-catching shelf presence without alienating traditional consumers.”
“The result is a packaging system that feels familiar and new, bridging generations and cultural contexts.”
Visual communication
The visual language of the Labneh packaging aims to evoke the taste profile of each variant. Deep reds suggest the warmth of chili, earthy greens represent the aroma of zaatar, while rich purples reflect the brininess of olives.
“Labneh embodies richness, freshness, and regional flavor, so we focused on these sensory aspects from the start. Each variant, plain, chili, zaatar, and olives, was given its own personality. We explored how each flavor feels. This exploration informed our tailored color palettes and visual cues,” shares Rus.
“Instead of using literal illustrations, we opted for a more emotional and intuitive approach. We aimed to let consumers ‘feel’ the flavor visually, sparking appetite and immediate recognition. The result is a flavor-forward design that not only labels the taste but also expresses it.”
Rus highlights that multicultural audiences are becoming more discerning and globally influenced. Consumers are desiring authenticity alongside innovation in packaging.
“As a result, we are witnessing the evolution of packaging design toward modular systems that can adapt to different cultures while maintaining coherence.”
Global diversity
Gentlebrand is developing new designs with a global aesthetic. When collaborating with international clients, the company says it is prioritizing three key principles: collaborative insight, cultural intelligence, and storytelling clarity.
“Collaboration is essential. We work closely with local teams to understand the brand’s cultural roots and consumer mindset. Second, cultural intelligence informs every visual decision, ranging from color and typography to flavor representation, ensuring relevance without relying on clichés,” says Rus.
“Lastly, clear storytelling allows the product to communicate effectively across different languages and regions because good design should transcend borders while still feeling personal.”
Rus suggests that packaging design is shifting to become more experiential. It’s about standing out on the shelf and telling a story, evoking emotions, and clearly communicating taste and brand values at a glance.
“We can expect to see more culturally adaptive design languages, where visual identities become flexible and inclusive, enriched by global aesthetics while still retaining a local essence,” she concludes.