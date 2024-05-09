Gerresheimer collaborates with digital health company for smart adherence solutions
09 May 2024 --- German primary packaging manufacturer Gerresheimer has acquired a minority stake in US-based digital health company RxCap. Furthermore, Gerresheimer’s subsidiary Centor has gained exclusive distribution rights for pharmacies in the US, consisting of connected prescription vial closure devices and complementary cloud-based software.
Centor is said to be the US “market leader” in prescription vials and enables smart adherence solutions through existing pharmacy workflows.
“The adherence solutions from RxCap are an ideal complement to the Centor prescription vials,” says Tony Haba, senior vice president for North America at Gerresheimer.
“Solutions for digital therapy support are a future growth market for Gerresheimer. That is why we are increasingly offering our customers innovative solutions consisting of connected primary packaging and digital monitoring platforms. The partnership with RxCap is an excellent example of this.”
Sreeram Ramakrishnan, CEO of RxCap, adds: “Our mission is to help people stay adherent to their medications and improve their care outcomes. By partnering with Centor — an innovative market leader with strong relations with pharmacies, we will be able to grow the number of patients we serve. Moreover, Gerresheimer’s expertise in primary packaging and access to pharmacy leaders will enable us to develop additional adherence solutions that amplify our impact.”
Gerresheimer will also appoint a representative to RxCap’s board of directors.
Remote therapeutic monitoring
Under the partnership agreement, Centor will offer RxCap’s suite of connected prescription vial closure devices and complementary cloud-based software to pharmacies to help them monitor their patients’ prescription adherence.
The solutions require no additional effort from the patient and can be integrated with existing enterprise workflows to manage patient needs effectively, explain the partners.
Using a cellular signal, the RxCap reports to the cloud-based software platform when the prescription vial has been opened. Pharmacy staff can easily and quickly assess whether the medication has been taken as prescribed and remind the patient to take the medication by text message or phone call.
The partnership is said to allow pharmacies to launch adherence solutions that can support patients’ health journeys more effectively, with minimal additional investments in their workflow.
The RxCap solution is now available for US pharmacies and can be ordered directly from Centor.
Edited by Natalie Schwertheim