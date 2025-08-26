Henkel launches phthalate-free PVC compounds for pails and drums
Henkel has introduced phthalate-free PVC-based sealing compounds for metal packaging applications in industrial pails and drums.
The new solutions aim to help manufacturers meet regulatory and customer requirements for phthalate-free food and chemical packaging materials. The products are part of Henkel’s broader effort to offer phthalate-free metal alternatives without compromising performance.
“Phthalates are considered endocrine disruptors — substances that disrupt the hormone system — and therefore have long-term health and environmental consequences,” says Laura Baussà, market strategy manager at Henkel.
“With the new Darex COV series, we are offering our customers safe alternatives to protect employees and end users without compromising on performance.”
Meeting regulatory and customer demands
The new sealing materials are suitable for high-speed industrial production and offer compatibility with standard application systems. The products have been developed to maintain performance across a range of temperatures and storage conditions, according to the company.
Henkel says that the transition to phthalate-free compounds is driven by regulatory developments, such as the EU’s Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals regulation, and customer demand in the food and chemical sectors.
The company’s sealing solutions for pails and drums are designed to provide a tight seal for containers storing hazardous or perishable materials.
Henkel’s packaging technologies division supplies sealing compounds, coatings, and adhesives for the metal packaging industry globally. The company says its latest pail and drum sealing compounds are already available to customers.