Luxe Pack New York 2025: Hunter Luxury to display gifting packs and spirits cases
Hunter Luxury announced its attendance at the Luxe Pack trade show (May 7–8) in New York, US. The full-service packaging solutions supplier for large global beauty, cosmetics, and spirits brands will present its offerings, including personal care and spirits applications.
“From design and trend inspiration to sample development and global production management, we offer a full-service approach that ensures brands receive packaging that is both innovative and market-ready,” says Pippa Bell, head of Beauty at Hunter Luxury.
Bell explains that Hunter Luxury specializes in beauty tools and accessories, “providing full turnkey product solutions directly to retail, including year-round gifting and discovery options like cosmetic bags and accessories.”
“Luxe Pack represents an opportunity for any brands looking to elevate their packaging. Visit us to discover why renowned brands put their trust in us for their innovative designs and exceptional craftsmanship,” she continues.
Hunter Luxury says it will also present four standout beauty projects that show how the brand can fuse “luxury with sustainability and forward-thinking design.”
Luxury gift packaging
The company will showcase its limited-edition “vanity case” created for Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Dreams Come True makeup kit. The packaging has an Art Deco-inspired design crafted in quilted PU leather. It features the Pillow Talk diamond design and is finished in the brand’s iconic nude pink with rose gold clasps and a built-in mirror.
Hunter Luxury will also present its The Glenlivet 40 Year Old brushed copper-finished aluminium pack with a precision-engineered spring-loaded lid, a teal band, and a patina-finished commemorative coin.
Trade show attendees can furthermore see the company’s Hendrick’s Whimsical Watering Can, a fully functional, food-grade steel watering can designed to package a 70 cL bottle of gin. The watering can packaging is powder-coated in a black gloss finish and adorned with an embossed gold rose on the spout.
Hunter Luxury will also show its design for the Jack Daniel’s Jukebox, “nostalgic Americana,” 58-piece metal construction, assembled without adhesives to ensure full recyclability. The jukebox-shaped packaging complements the Jack Daniel’s Guitar Case Gift Pack, featuring Old No. 7 in a guitar-shaped case.
Paul Hamilton, head of Sales and Marketing at the company, adds: “At Hunter Luxury, we believe packaging is an extension of the spirit itself. We approach each project as an art form, meticulously crafting every detail. It has to capture the exclusivity and timelessness that defines the product, making the entire journey, from sight to taste.”