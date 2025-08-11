Hydropac unveils wool-based thermal postal pockets to replace plastic
UK temperature-controlled packaging manufacturer Hydropac has launched its Wool Thermal Postal Pockets, replacing its previous plastic-based solution. The move aims to transform cold chain logistics through eco-innovation, responsible material use, and sector education.
The Wool Postal Pocket is engineered for temperature-sensitive sectors including meal kits, perishable food deliveries, retail samples, and pharmaceutical distribution. The packaging maintains thermal integrity for 24 to 48 hours, depending on pack-out configuration and conditions.
Colin Rowland, managing director at Hydropac, says: “This isn’t a trend-following decision. It’s a strategic commitment to better materials, smarter design, and genuine circularity in packaging. We offer our customers a solution that performs even better than the plastic version it replaces — without the long-term environmental cost.”
“The Wool Postal Pocket is one in a growing line of solutions we’re developing to empower our customers to meet their ESG goals and regulatory targets.”
Sustainable innovation
The Wool Postal Pocket aims to offer consistent density and airflow control with reduced thermal leakage. It is designed with enhanced breathability to help prevent condensation buildup.
The products are available in small (250 by 310 mm) and medium (320 by 410 mm) sizes. They support temperature compliance for chilled and ambient-sensitive payloads without the need for bulkier packaging. The pouches are also said to optimize box loading, reduce void space, and support carrier compliance and load stability.
The new design cuts plastic content by 80% compared to the previous format. The outer layer is fully made from recyclable plastic via supermarket soft plastic collection schemes. The wool liner is compostable, biodegradable, and reusable. The two components allow full curbside separation, supporting efficient post-use recovery.
Hydropac says the innovation works for single-use and reuse-cycle logistics. The release follows the company’s Switch Sides campaign, launched earlier this year to encourage businesses to move away from non-recyclable chilled packaging material.
The Wool Postal Pocket also supports Hydropac’s sustainability roadmap, which includes the development of eco-friendly alternatives to gel packs, EPS boxes, and mixed plastic insulation.