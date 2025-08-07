Indorama Ventures hits 150 billion recycled PET bottles
Indorama Ventures has recycled more than 150 billion post-consumer PET bottles since 2011.
The global petrochemical company has more than 20 recycling facilities across 11 countries. It estimates it collectively recycles 789 bottles every second, turning used PET bottles into rPET resins and other materials.
Yash Lohia, executive president at Petchem and chairman of the ESG Council, says: “Recycling 150 billion PET bottles is more than a milestone — it reflects the power of people, purpose, and technology driving scalable, sustainable impact. We’re grateful to our consumers, customers, and partners who make this progress possible.”
Indorama Ventures reached 50 billion recycled bottles in March 2020 and 100 billion in 2023. The company says the 150 billion milestone reflects growing global demand for recycled content and its strategic investments in infrastructure, partnerships, and innovation.
Lohia continues: “This achievement reinforces the value of long-term thinking, strategic investment, and collaboration as we lead the shift toward a circular economy. We’re proud of how far we’ve come — and are committed to going further.”
The company estimates that recycling 150 billion PET bottles has prevented 3.8 million metric tons of CO2 emissions and diverted 2.8 million metric tons of plastic waste from landfills and the environment.
Rooted in education
Indorama Ventures attributes its recycling education efforts to being critical to the achievement. The company’s Waste Hero program has educated around one million people in schools and communities. It empowers consumers to make informed choices and drive long-term behavioral change.
Moreover, the company partners with a vast network of collection organizations to ensure a consistent supply of post-consumer PET while working closely with technology companies to develop advanced recycling solutions.
Recently, Indorama Ventures announced plans to review the construction of a US$2.3 billion PET production facility in Texas, US, as new US trade policies promote domestic production of packaging materials.