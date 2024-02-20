Innovia unveils floatable white shrink film for light-sensitive products
20 Feb 2024 --- Innovia Films has launched a floatable white shrink film designed for light-sensitive products. This new addition, known as RayoFloat white APO (WAPO), represents an expansion of the company’s RayoFloat product range of floatable shrink sleeves.
The WAPO film is a low-density white film made from polyolefin. It can maintain floatability even after printing, making it ideal for applications where light-blocking properties are crucial. Target industries include dairy, food supplements, nutritional products and cosmetics.
Innovia Films will produce the RayoFloat white APO film at its European site in Płock, Poland, with plans for global availability.
“We have seen a need in the market to create an opaque film that floats and can be combined with transparent PET bottles. Many light-sensitive products are packed in HDPE bottles that are not recycled back into food-grade packaging — at least not at the moment,” explains Simon Huber, managing director of Innovia Europe.
“This innovation is a game-changer and can enable dairy brands and other companies with light-sensitive products to switch to a transparent PET bottle that can and will be recycled back into food-grade packaging — closing the loop.”
PPWR alignment
One of the key features of the RayoFloat white APO film is its easy separation and removal of labels from PET bottles and other plastic containers during the recycling process. This automatic detachment during sorting and recycling ensures a high yield of high-quality PET flakes, which is crucial for food-grade recycling.
Lucija Kralj, business unit director of Labels EMEA, explains: “The new Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive (PPWR) created by the EU will be a big driver of Design for Recycling.”
“As all packaging will need to be recyclable by 2030 and certain recycled content targets will be mandatory, a transparent PET bottle with a floatable sleeve that automatically detached during sorting and recycling is the ideal solution. We have patented the film solution that will be manufactured in Poland but will be available globally.”
The WAPO film supports a closed-loop system within production facilities by incorporating up to 20% post-industrial recycled content, further enhancing its sustainability credentials.
Edited by Radhika Sikaria