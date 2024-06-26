John West introduces EcoTwist canned tuna packaging tower for ergonomic stacking and material savings
26 Jun 2024 --- John West (Thai Union) is rolling out a patent-pending canned tuna tower, EcoTwist, with each can of tuna held together by a SmartStrip, which can be broken by twisting the cans so they detach from one another.
Deviating from the traditional model of wrapping stacked tuna cans in plastic, EcoTwist sports a lighter can, packing the “same amount of tuna into a smaller size,” which reportedly saves over 400 metric tons of steel annually.
The new packaging outfit is hailed as the “biggest packaging innovation” in the UK’s ambient tuna category in the last 20 years.
“John West UK have spent three years developing a unique packaging solution that sets them apart in the market. They’ve successfully created meaningful differentiation through their sustainability leadership and by making consumers’ lives easier,” says Paul Reenan, Thai Union’s president for Europe.
“They’ve put their best quality tuna into an industry-leading multipack packaging format that is easy for consumers to use, store and recycle. By establishing their own packaging line in the UK, they can now deliver products faster and more tailored to their retailers.”
Reduced food waste
The smaller can also reduce the amount of accompanying contents, like sunflower oil, spring water or brine, saving an additional 1,500 metric tons of ingredients that consumers typically don’t use. Ecotwist also eliminates packaging waste, avoiding around 65 metric tons of plastic shrink wrap or 300 tons of cardboard each year.
British consumers can recycle the steel can with the SmartStrip attached through the UK’s kerbside recycling network.
All John West “no drain” EcoTwist products are already Marine Stewardship Council (MSC)-certified and the company plans to have their entire range MSC-certified by the end of 2025. The brand aims for its entire tuna portfolio MSC-certified. John West currently holds the highest number of MSC-labeled products in Great Britain.
“Ecotwist delivers on three fronts toward our SeaChange 2030 sustainability plan. John West moves large volumes into 100 percent sustainable packaging, bringing Thai Union closer to having all our branded products packaged sustainably by the end of next year,” says Adam Brennan, chief sustainability officer at Thai Union.
“The weight savings deliver directly to our target of slashing our GHG emissions by 42% across the entire supply chain by 2030. As part of the EcoTwist launch, John West will add even more MSC-certified products to their range, delivering toward Thai Union’s Tuna Commitment that dictates that all branded tuna must be either MSC-certified, in MSC-assessment, or in a credible Fishery Improvement Project with the outlook of entering MSC assessment by 2025.”
