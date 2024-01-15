Korean scientists find tara gum a promising bioplastic ingredient for food and drug packaging
15 Jan 2024 --- Researchers at Chung-Ang University in the South Korea have found that tara gum — a natural, water-soluble substance — is a fit substitute for synthetic plastic in applications like packaging, edible films and coatings.
In a recent study, the team explored modification methods to enhance tara gum’s functionality and the application of its modified forms in food and drugs.
Emphasizing the gum's potential to reduce environmental impact, the findings highlight that tara gum is a “key player” in advancing green solutions across various industries.
Synthetic, fossil-based plastics are increasingly regarded as dangerous pollution sources, and packaging industry stakeholders are turning to bio-based polymers as a replacement. Typically, substances like sugar cane are used to create bioplastics.
Tara gum, derived from the seeds of the tara tree (Caesalpinia spinosa), stands out as a promising new bioplastic material, according to the research. The substance contains polysaccharides (complex carbohydrates), including the widely used “galactomannan,” which is employed in coatings and edible films and as a stabilizer and thickener.
The biocompatibility, biodegradability and safety of tara gum also make it valuable in food and drug delivery industries. Moreover, the adaptable nature of the groups within tara gum polysaccharides renders it valuable for tailoring physicochemical and mechanical properties for specific applications.
The study, published in Carbohydrate Polymers, conducted a thorough and critical examination of modification methods (“grafting”) applied to tara gum. The research explores the applications of these modifications in the food and drug industry, including the development of pH-sensitive food packaging and drug delivery systems.
Packaging drug delivery
Dr. Sangkil Lee, who led the study, explains: “Our team has a keen interest in natural polysaccharides and their role in drug delivery, and we have been working on tara gum and other natural polysaccharides to extend their applications.”
“Various researchers have explored the wide range of applications for its various modified forms. However, this is the first review article on recent advancements in tara gum, its modified materials and their potential role in food and drug delivery.”
The team presents a systematic and detailed overview of various advancements in tara gum research. They describe methods for the extraction, isolation and characterization of tara gum polysaccharides.
The review paper also delves into the applications of tara gum and its modified derivatives in the food industry. These include the use in biopolymer packaging, monitoring seafood and milk spoilage, acting as a gelation agent, providing short-term protection of food from oxidation, and safeguarding fatty foods.
“The physicochemical property of tara gum and its products can be enhanced using various kinds of monomers, crosslinkers, or other polysaccharides. Furthermore, the improvement of antibacterial properties might be achieved through the incorporation of chitosan or other natural polymers, as well as inorganic materials such as copper and zinc nanoparticles,” speculates Dr. Lee.
The study could thus inspire the scientific community to research further on tara gum for the development of various food-related applications as well as effective and safe drug formulations to reduce the global burden of health risks and costs, he asserts.
