Laos to enforce new graphic health warning regulation on cigarette packs
Laos’ Ministry of Health is introducing regulations requiring tobacco manufacturers to include health warnings and tobacco product labels on cigarette packaging in a mandated format.
Beginning on August 15, all cigarette packs and cartons sold nationwide, including those sold in duty-free shops, must display large, clear images and messages warning about the dangers of smoking. Companies and shops that fail to use the approved design on cigarette packs will face serious penalties.
Dr. Phayvanh Keopaseuth, Deputy Minister of Health of the Lao PDR, made the announcement on July 31. He emphasized the importance of public communication about the dangers of smoking and second-hand smoke, using large graphic warnings on cigarette packs and cartons.
Keopaseuth reveals that tobacco-related deaths in Laos have reached 6,700 people annually, accounting for 15% of all deaths nationwide. According to Lao National Radio, the measure aims to curb the “health and economic burdens caused by smoking and to improve the overall health of the Lao people.”
Introducing plain packaging
The implementation was originally slated for December 2024 and was delayed after industry representatives requested extensions for depleting existing stocks of outdated packaging.
The new regulation builds on the Laos Tobacco Control Law and its 2016 regulations, which mandated graphic health warnings covering 75% of the packaging using six specified images.
“These measures can help prevent smoking among children and young people, encourage smokers to quit, and support anti-smuggling efforts alongside tax stamp enforcement,” says Lao National Radio.
Under the regulation, tobacco companies, including domestic producers and importers, must ensure that every cigarette pack and carton carries one of the ten specified graphic health warning images with the corresponding ten pairs of warning labels.
The country has also introduced plain packaging. The measure involves regulations limiting or banning the use of logos, colors, brand images, or promotional information on tobacco product packages. Under the law, tobacco brand and product names have to be displayed in a uniform color and style.