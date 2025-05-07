Lego Vietnam unveils company first paper-based packaging production site
The Lego Group opened Lego Manufacturing Vietnam as the first Lego factory to exclusively produce paper-based pre-pack bags. The new plantis Lego’s sixth global production facility and second site in Asia.
Lego Manufacturing Vietnam is said to be the group’s most environmentally sustainable factory to date. The toy company is working on eliminating single-use plastic in Lego boxes and replacing plastic pre-pack bags with new bags made with paper sourced from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified forests and FSC-controlled wood.
To meet this objective, the company tested approximately 180 paper types and formats to ensure durability across climates. The paper must withstand humidity fluctuations, making it suitable for distribution in humid and colder environments.
Niels B Christiansen, CEO of the Lego Group, says: “This site reflects our commitment to sustainable growth and innovation, bringing more Lego play experiences to children and our fans in the Asia-Pacific region through increased manufacturing capacity.”
Utilizing renewable energy
Located in the Binh Duong province, Lego says its manufacturing site in Vietnam will operate entirely on renewable energy by 2026.
In addition to 12,400 rooftop solar panels, Lego announced a partnership with Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park to develop an adjacent energy center. This facility, housing Vietnam’s first battery storage solution of its scale, will become operational later this year.
Carsten Rasmussen, COO of the Lego Group, comments: “I am extremely proud of our environmental sustainability progress in Vietnam, strengthening our positive impact locally while supporting our global ambitions.”
“The use of battery storage solutions and power purchase agreements to increase renewable energy is not just a first for the Lego Group, but among the first for any company in Vietnam. I am thankful for the collaboration we have had with our partners in establishing frameworks and policies that can serve other companies looking to increase their own use of renewable energy.”