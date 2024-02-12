Lunar New Year: Carlsberg launches special edition packaging to “premiumize and optimize shelf stand out”
12 Feb 2024 --- Carlsberg has launched a limited-edition packaging to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, showcasing the “Year of the Dragon.” The illustrated wrap is available on brews in China, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.
Created by award-winning professional designer Ofen Hu, the Lunar New Year Carlsberg Pilsners symbolize “boldness, vibrancy and beauty.”
“This work was led by Carlsberg China and key markets in Asia together with Asia Region and Carlsberg Global brand teams to launch a Carlsberg limited edition that is bolder, brighter and more beautiful than ever,” Lynsey Woods, global brand director of Carlsberg Brand, says.
“These packs are loved by consumers and are part of our continued journey to premiumise and optimize shelf stand out via design.”
Artist Hu details in a promotional video: “2024 is the year of the wood dragon. Inspired by the wood dragon and in collaboration with Carlsberg, I created this painting — the Wood Dragon welcoming spring portraying my beautiful vision for 2024. Dragon scales transform into flowers emanating the energy of spring; the wood dragon chases the pearl, reviving all beings and bringing luck to everyone.”
Year of the Dragon
Packaging Insights’ sister platform Food Ingredients First recently delved into the food developments inspired by Lunar New Year, exploring emerging trends in the Year of the Dragon.
Nestlé Nespresso launched “Limited Edition Lunar New Year Coffee Assortment Pack” featuring a collection of coffee blends. Meanwhile, Luckin Coffee and Kweichow Moutai, two prominent beverage companies in China, collaborated to introduce an innovative alcoholic latte that comes in packaging adorned with a Dragon, symbolizing good fortune in the coming year.
Additionally, our sister platform Personal Care Insights covered cosmetic launches with Chinese New Year inspired products from brands such as Guerlain, MAC Cosmetics, Clinique, Bobbi Brown, Laura Mercier, Benefit, NARS and Sulwhasoo.
Edited by Radhika Sikaria