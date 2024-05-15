Mondi crafts PP-based monomaterial packaging for Swedish food producer’s cold cuts
15 May 2024 --- Mondi partners with Sweden’s Scan Sverige to create a PP-based monomaterial packaging. The packaging and paper solutions provider supplies its WalletPack range for the food producer’s Pärsons brand range of sliced ham, salami and plant-based products.
WalletPack is Mondi’s “award-winning” packaging with a monoPP structure. The institute cyclos-HTP certifies it as 93% recyclable. It has a high oxygen and moisture barrier to protect food and keep it fresh. It also provides convenient access to the product with a peel function and reclose label.
The packaging was developed purposefully for recycling, in alignment with Sweden’s Näringslivets Producentansvar (NPA) (Trade Association Packaging Producer Responsibility) missions dedicated to advancing circular and traceable material recycling.
Einar Ahlstrom, material specialist at NPA, explains: “Multi-layer laminates, such as PET/PE and PA/PE, are commonly used in diverse flexible plastic packaging, limiting the potential for material recycling. To enhance and facilitate more efficient material recycling, there is a need to shift toward using monomaterial in plastic packaging.”
“It is encouraging to note that Scan Sverige has introduced a novel packaging solution for Pärsons in collaboration with Mondi. This alternative replaces traditional multi-layer laminates and proves to be more conducive to material recycling.”
Designing for recyclability
Mondi details that WalletPack can be sorted by Site Zero, Europe’s largest and most advanced plastic recycling facility in Sweden, thereby contributing to a circular economy.
Created with a protective high oxygen barrier for longer shelf life in combination with inside print, WalletPack also offers good printability to communicate the brand and product messages.
Helene Brynell, regional sales (Nordic) for consumer flexibles at Mondi, says: “It was a pleasure working with Scan Sverige, which brings over a century of experience in responsible Swedish food production to the table. The team closely oversees the full farm-to-fork value chain, which seamlessly aligns with our values.”
“Throughout the trial process, we were both focusing on the same clear goals: to best protect the food while developing packaging that could deliver from a sustainability standpoint, being designed for recycling.”
Eva Tiedman, category manager at Scan Sverige, adds: “The Mondi WalletPacks will be used on a wide range of sliced products for Pärsons’ cold cuts. We knew Mondi was the right partner to achieve our goals and are delighted to see the new solution running efficiently on our existing machinery.”
“Our objective was to follow a forward-thinking approach to packaging sustainability. We are investing in getting 100% recyclable packaging by the end of 2025 and working hard to change to recyclable monomaterials.”
By Radhika Sikaria