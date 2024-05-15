PulPac collaborates with specialty paper company for boosted design and functionality
15 May 2024 --- PulPac is partnering with Seaman Paper, a global manufacturer of environmentally sustainable specialty paper and packaging solutions, to unlock new possibilities for customized Dry Molded Fiber packaging using colored and patterned barrier crepe paper.
The stretchy barrier crepe paper provides possibilities for PulPac’s customers seeking personalized packaging solutions. It introduces opportunities for enhanced decor, color and functionality.
By combining the Dry Molded Fiber process with Seaman Paper’s proficiency in crepe paper manufacturing, customers can explore various customizable options to elevate their packaging designs and functionality.
“Seaman Paper’s global presence and diverse capabilities make it an ideal partner for our customers. By combining our expertise in Dry Molded Fiber, barriers, different substrates, prints and colors through crepe paper, we can offer brands tailor-made packaging solutions that stand out while reducing their environmental footprint,” says Viktor Börjesson, chief operating officer at PulPac.
Tailored design and functionality
The collaboration aims to demonstrate the possibilities of using barrier crepe paper to enhance product aesthetics in Dry Molded Fiber and to introduce new product types that demand personalized branding elements.
“We are excited to collaborate with PulPac to explore the potential of crepe paper in sustainable packaging solutions,” says Bernd Firmbach, vice president for global product development at Seaman Paper.
“Our partnership represents a significant opportunity to innovate and provide customers with unique packaging solutions that meet their evolving needs for tailored graphic design and barrier functionality while minimizing environmental impact.”
PulPac recently joined the not-for-profit print and paper advocacy group Two Sides as a new member. We sat down with the company’s market developer, Sara Fransson, to discuss the benefits of collaborative knowledge in a dynamic packaging landscape.
The Dry Molded Fiber pioneer also teamed up with Lakrids By Bülow to explore confectionery packaging alternatives based on its technology and equipped Swedish coffee chain Da Matteo with Dry Molded Fiber takeaway lids.
By Natalie Schwertheim