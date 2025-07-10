Mondi equips packaging distributor with digital printing tech for labelless parcels
Mondi has expanded its portfolio with a high-performance digital printing solution, enabling label-free, customized, and high-volume packaging.
Komsa, a distributor for digital infrastructure in Germany, is leveraging Mondi’s technology to print consecutive barcodes directly onto corrugated board packaging, without additional labels or manual labeling.
Komsa dispatches up to 35,000 parcels daily, making efficiency critical to maintaining next-day delivery. One key improvement has been the integration of consecutive barcodes directly onto the packaging using Mondi’s digital printing solution.
“The collaboration with Mondi is a real benefit for us — technologically, economically, and strategically,” says Harald Josef Ollinger, vice president for marketing and communications at Komsa. “We are not only making our logistics processes more efficient, but also more sustainable.”
Slashing cost and errors
The solution is part of Mondi’s expanded digital printing offering, enhanced by the acquisition of Schumacher Packaging, and is designed for customized, high-volume applications.
Sixty scanners identify and allocate each parcel along Komsa’s packaging line. Previously, barcodes were applied using label dispensers. Now, they are printed directly onto the packaging and are said to be “precisely positioned” and visible on all four sides. This approach reduces lead times, lowers costs, and reduces the risk of errors.
Mondi's high-performance digital printing is said to enable customized barcodes and complex print images in high resolution without the need for printing plates or clichés.
The process uses water-based, food-compliant inks, and offers enhanced flexibility. Series, seasonal campaigns, regional designs, and individualized QR codes can be produced in a single production run with short lead times and faster time to market.