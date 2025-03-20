Mondi supplies Hans Schmid with impregnated papers for laminates market
Mondi and Hans Schmid are providing the European market with high-quality impregnated paper suitable for laminated products to manufacture furniture, worktops, and other industrial applications.
Hans Schmid is an independent impregnator for melamine and phenolic resin-impregnated papers, and special impregnations for glass fleece, cotton, and other substrates.
Hans Schmid impregnates Mondi’s Ad/Vantage Boost. The wood-based materials industry uses the solution to produce high-quality laminates for flooring and kitchen worktops before these products are delivered to the end consumer.
Alexander Baars, international sales manager for Ad/Vantage Boost at Mondi, says: “High-end base saturating kraft papers are essential for the European laminates market, where efficiency, reliability and quality are top priorities for manufacturers.”
“Our long-standing collaboration with Hans Schmid, combined with our capacity to produce this essential absorbent kraft paper in suitable quantities, enables us to reliably supply both existing and new customers.”
Björn Lüftner, commercial director at Hans Schmid, adds: “Our collaboration with Mondi is built on trust and transparency. We highly appreciate the team’s expertise and are working together to expand into new markets and continuously improve our products. For us, Mondi is not just a supplier but a long-term strategic partner for the decades ahead.”
Paper tear resistance
Mondi says that to meet customer demands for sturdy paper, it has developed its saturated kraft paper to ensure its suitability for high-pressure laminate and continuous-pressure laminates used in various applications for different industries, including furniture, worktops, flooring and shelving, industrial films, internal and external building panels, and technical films for plywood.
Ad/Vantage Boost is suitable for high-performance laminate applications due to its strength and absorbency, says Mondi. It serves as a carrier for resin, which is then pressed into laminate layers under heat.
The paper is created with “100% responsibly sourced” unbleached fresh long fibres and is available as FSC- or PEFC-certified, according to the packaging company.
Its saturated kraft paper is said to be “highly tear resistant,” which is necessary during Hans Schmid’s absorption process, where the paper needs to remain strong and sturdy to avoid ripping.