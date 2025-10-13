UAE investment firm acquires majority stake in Italian luxury packaging group
Key takeaways
- Multiply Group has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Italy’s Isem Packaging Group, a luxury packaging developer.
- The acquisition complements Multiply Group’s strategy of expanding into high-growth sectors like beauty and apparel.
- The deal marks Multiply Group’s second European investment this year and introduces a strategic collaboration with Peninsula Capital to accelerate Isem’s international growth.
Multiply Group, an investment holding company based in the UAE, has acquired a majority stake in Italy-based Isem Packaging Group, a developer of luxury packaging, subject to regulatory approvals.
The expansion into packaging complements Multiply Group’s existing beauty and apparel verticals, enhancing its strategy of investing in high-growth sectors.
Samia Bouazza, group CEO and managing director at Multiply Group, says: “Isem Group is a great fit for our portfolio. With this acquisition, alongside Peninsula Capital and the management of Isem, we see opportunities to maximize competitive advantages, elevate value creation, and create synergies within the industry and potentially with our beauty and apparel sectors.”
Expanding regional presence
Isem serves global luxury brands, including LVMH, Kiko, Gucci, L’Oréal, Puig, and Coty Lancaster, operating 11 manufacturing facilities spanning over 100,000 m² across Italy and Spain. The company seeks to uphold the quality and design standards that define its “Made in Italy” hallmark.
The transaction marks Multiply Group’s second investment in Europe this year. It also establishes a strategic collaboration with Peninsula Capital aimed at accelerating Isem’s international growth while preserving its heritage of craftsmanship and trusted client relationships.
At last year’s London Packaging Week, panelists told Packaging Insights that consumers want to enjoy luxury products with the confidence that their packaging can be properly managed. The panelists noted that this remains one of the industry’s biggest challenges.
Businesses are working to strengthen their connection with consumers and local markets. This month, Isem will introduce its strategic integration of Egisa, a folding cartons manufacturer based in Spain, at Beautyworld Middle East Dubai, October 27–29, in the UAE. The company says that Egisa’s expertise in folding cartons will complement Isem’s “strengths in rigid boxes and innovation.”
The creation of Isem Egisa Middle East aims to create a bridge in the luxury packaging sector between Europe and the Middle East.