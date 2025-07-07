Nespresso Canada brings coffee capsule recycling program to Quebec
Nespresso Canada rolled out its green bag recycling program in Quebec, making it the second Canadian province to adopt the initiative across its entire territory.
Collaborating with Éco Entreprises Quebec (ÉEQ), the development comes after the enforcement of EPR legislation at the start of 2025.
Consumers in Quebec can recycle their used Nespresso coffee capsules by placing them in the green bag, which can then be deposited in the residential recycling bin. The bags are provided free of charge with Nespresso online orders, in stores, and through the Nespresso Club.
Carlos Oyanguren, president at Nespresso Canada, says: “The expanded rollout of the green bag program throughout the province has been a Nespresso priority for years. In fact, Quebec was where the green bag program was first launched in 2016.”
“For over a decade, Nespresso has been playing a key role in reducing waste in the country by implementing innovative recycling solutions.”
Packaging recovery
Nespresso’s aluminum capsules are fully recyclable, and the used coffee grounds are processed through Quebec’s biomethanization facilities, according to the coffee store chain.
Maryse Vermette, president and CEO at Éco Entreprises Quebec, comments: “This recovery and recycling solution, the result of an agreement between Éco Entreprises Quebec and Nespresso and made possible with EPR, is part of the circular economy dynamic.”
“Throughout Quebec, we encourage the public to make the right choice when sorting — for containers, packaging, and printed paper — and this now includes Nespresso aluminum coffee capsules.”
The green bag initiative is available in select regions of other Canadian provinces, including Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and throughout Prince Edward Island. In total, the program now serves 1,563 Canadian communities.