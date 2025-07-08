Nestlé and IBM leverage AI to optimize barrier packaging material selection
Nestlé is partnering with IBM Research for AI-based processing techniques to develop environmentally sustainable barrier packaging materials.
The techniques have been used to construct a knowledge base of known materials from public and patented documents. The team established a fit-for-purpose chemical language model based on this output, enabling it to learn the representation of the molecular structures.
The model can propose new high-barrier packaging materials that shield sensitive products from moisture, temperature swings, and oxygen, according to the companies.
Nestlé says it will utilize the technology to identify future packaging materials, while considering cost, recyclability, and functionality.
Stefan Palzer, Nestlé’s chief technology officer, says: “This novel AI-powered language model, developed in collaboration with IBM Research, illustrates how Nestlé is leading the digital transformation within the F&B industry.”
“In the future, such breakthrough technology could be used to optimize the development of more sustainable packaging solutions across product categories.”
Alessandro Curioni, IBM’s research VP for Europe and Africa, says: “We believe that Generative AI will continue to disrupt scientific discovery, impacting the core business of all knowledge-based industries, allowing critical differentiation and sustainable growth.”