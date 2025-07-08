Circulayo advances reuse tech to boost packaging return in Derby
UK-based environmental service company Circulayo has rolled out its new DRS, Tap and Return. The initiative builds on Circulayo’s existing technology, aiming to make reusable packaging more accessible and trackable at event venues, stadiums, and eco-conscious businesses across Derby, UK.
To use Tap and Return, customers can place their orders and pay as usual. After consumers use a product, they scan the QR code on the packaging to find the nearest return point. They can drop off the reusable item and receive their deposit refunded.
Since its 2021 launch in Derby, Circulayo claims to have helped partners save over 740,000 single-use items from landfill, preventing more than 14,800 kgs of plastic waste and reducing carbon emissions by an estimated 32,149 kgs.
The transition to reusables has reportedly saved local businesses approximately £100,000 (US$136,000), depending on labor and waste management costs.
Andy Flinn, CEO at Circulayo, says: “Derby is showing that reuse doesn’t have to be complicated. With the right technology, it becomes seamless, measurable, and engaging. It’s proof of what’s possible to enable a circular economy.”
Circulayo’s Flow Platform is a real-time tracking system that monitors the entire lifecycle of reusable products. It collects data on return rates, user engagement, product availability, and environmental savings, enabling businesses to generate ESG impact reports.
Another technology Circulayo has introduced is AppNostic, a QR code-enabled engagement platform that connects users to content, including reward programs, return locations, and brand promotions. AppNostic can be tailored to different businesses, allowing companies to personalize customer experiences and better understand engagement trends through the Flow Platform.