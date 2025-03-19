Ocean Plastic Forum secures funding for plastic recycling in India
Ocean Plastic Forum has received funding from Danida Green Business Partnerships (DGBP) for its new initiative, “From Beach to Big Bags” (FBBB), which aims to transform plastic waste into industrial big bags in Chennai, India.
The project, which will run from January 2025 to June 2026, is in partnership with Gleco A/S, Desmi RO-Clean, and Kabadiwalla Connect. It aims to create a value chain for recycled plastic.
Thomas Alstrup, head of the Ocean Plastic Forum secretariat, says, “This project is a great example of how international value chain collaborations can drive real change. By combining the expertise of each partner, we can ensure that significant amounts of plastic waste are recovered from coastal areas and integrated into scalable business models that support the circular economy.”
The initiative hopes to empower local communities and curtail plastic pollution in oceans and waterways by creating industrial big bags that contain 30% recycled polypropylene (rPP). The informal waste sector collects land-based plastic waste, while ocean plastic is collected by a waste barrier supplied by Desmi Ro-Clean, a pollution cleanup company.
Value chain integration
The collected plastic waste is integrated into a value chain and converted into large industrial bags. The collection company Kabadiwalla Connect aims to collect waste that supports social and environmental goals, with the traceability and quality of materials documented for accurate certification.
Siddharth Hande, CEO of Kabadiwalla Connect, says: “This project aligns perfectly with our mission to empower informal waste collectors and integrate them into formal recycling systems.”
“By providing fair wages, access to insurance, and improved working conditions, we can create a sustainable and inclusive circular economy that benefits people and the planet.”
The recycled material is sent to Gleco A/S, a Denmark-based manufacturer, including industrial big bags, demonstrating the potential for a commercially viable model where recycled plastic becomes a sought-after resource.
According to the Ocean Plastic Forum, “the project aims to deliver at least 20 tons of certified rPP for production.”
Ethical business model
The project aims to remove plastic waste and combine environmental protection with social responsibility by integrating the informal waste sector into a “structured and fair value chain.”
The partnership wants to improve working conditions by providing economic benefits for waste collectors — such as health insurance and occupational safety improvements.
Ocean Plastic Forum highlights that the project aims to create an economically sustainable model where “the final sale price of big bags remains competitive.”
“Barrier systems are financed through the value of the collected plastic, and local waste collectors achieve improved living conditions.”
The organization hopes the project will provide the blueprint for a full-scale commercial rollout.
Plastic waste removal
Packaging providers and NGOs are increasingly attempting to curb the amount of single-use plastic through joint projects and scientific innovation. However, ambiguous terminology and operations often hinder the conversation surrounding plastic waste, especially in marine environments.
Recently, researchers at the Riken Center for Emergent Matter Science in Japan created a biodegradable plastic material applicable to packaging that naturally decomposes in seawater. The study aimed to introduce an alternative to conventional plastic that maintains the strength and versatility of standard solutions while eliminating their long-term environmental footprint.
Meanwhile, Unilever has introduced refill initiatives for beauty products to cut plastic waste. Since 2018, it has tested over 50 refills and reuse pilots globally. Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka have incorporated various refillable personal care product initiatives in the last five years, working with local communities and Transform companies.