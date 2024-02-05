Packaging Innovations 2024: Aegg set to launch new spirit bottle amid PPT-exempt product line
05 Feb 2024 --- UK-based Aegg Creative Packaging, a glass and recyclable plastic F&B packaging supplier, will launch a new spirit bottle, the Gediz, following the recent launch of its Yenice spirit bottle, at Packaging Innovations (February 21-22) in Birmingham, UK. Packaging Insights will be reporting live from the trade show floor.
Aegg will also show a wider range of packaging aimed at the F&B industry, including glass sauce bottles, jars, water bottles and a range of Plastic Packaging Tax (PPT)-exempt rigid plastic food pots.
Part of Aegg’s exclusive-to-the-UK spirit bottle range, the 70cl Gediz is now in stock at Aegg’s warehouse in Suffolk. Produced by a British Retail Consortium accredited manufacturer, the Gediz bottle is designed to “create instant shelf appeal, through its extra-large panel area for screen printing, transfer work or label application.”
The company says the Gediz is suited to spirit-based products with the option of neck label applications.
Lightweighting spirits
Aegg’s curated range of flint 70 cl bottles are targeted at a variety of spirits including whisky, gin, vodka and rum. The Yenice is, on average, 20% lighter than similar bottles in the UK.
The lighter weight makes it more environmentally friendly, as it uses fewer raw materials and creates less CO2 during manufacturing and onward distribution. Despite the lighter bottle, there is absolutely no compromise on quality, and it is fully recyclable.
The Yenice bottle weighs 525 g, compared to an average weight of 669 g, based on the weight of six similar bottles currently available in the UK.
Richard Drayson, Aegg’s sales director, says: “We have partnered with carefully vetted strategic glass partners to bring this core range of exclusive spirits bottles to the UK. The timeless designs of the glass bottles and commercially attractive prices make these bottles an ideal choice for spirits brands and supermarkets.”
Packaging Innovations
Alongside the expanding spirit bottle collection, Aegg will showcase its wider range of glass and rigid plastic packaging at Packaging Innovations. This includes packaging for water, soft drinks, tonics, fizzy drinks, soups, sauces, vinegar and oils, preserves, spreads, desserts, and starters.
“Packaging Innovations is a great opportunity for us to show off our diverse range of off-the-shelf and bespoke packaging options. From glass water and sauce bottles to preserve jars and spirit bottles, all our glass packaging is sourced from our very carefully vetted supply partners, picked for their exemplary quality and sustainability credentials,” says Drayson.
“We also manufacture recyclable plastic packaging in-house at our Suffolk manufacturing hub, including tax-exempt rigid plastic food pots. Backed up by our excellent customer service and stock availability, many supermarkets and food/ drinks manufacturers choose us for their packaging supply.”
Aegg will also have its range of PPT-exempt rigid plastic food pots on its stand, which are produced in-house at Aegg’s manufacturing hub in Suffolk.
Following Aegg’s multi-million pound investment into its packaging logistics infrastructure, the company now provides its own in-house distribution, recyclable plastic food packaging manufacturing, transport and warehouse solutions alongside its range of packaging products.
