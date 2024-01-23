Pharmapack Europe 2024: Bormioli Pharma to divulge scientific consultancy platform
23 Jan 2024 --- Bormioli Pharma is set to unveil a novel scientific counsel approach, at the Pharmapack Europe 2024 trade show from January 25 to 26 in Paris, France.
A key pillar of the consultancy approach is the company’s innovation platform, Invents, which positions Bormioli Pharma as an “innovation mobilizer.” The consultancy approach is designed to reshape the traditional supplier-customer relationship, focusing on co-development to accelerate pharma companies’ time-to-market.
“Through the consultancy approach presented at Pharmapack 2024, we want to reshape the traditional supplier-customer relationship in a more horizontal way through co-development as a pivotal approach to accelerate pharma companies’ time-to-market,” says Andrea Lodetti, CEO of Bormioli Pharma.
“We are ready to contribute to materializing the vision of the future of care and enabling the sustainable transition of our customers.”
“Responsible products”
The exhibition will see Bormioli Pharma bring two key “breakthroughs” into focus.
The first spotlight is on rPET bottles, produced through depolymerization, achieving a “virgin quality” polymer and allowing for broader input material sourcing. The second highlight is the introduction of Bio PET 2.0 bottles, produced from bio-based plastic derived from wood residues.
Additionally, three new “responsible products” will be unveiled during the trade fair, further expanding the EcoPositive range.
As a global player in the packaging industry, Bormioli Pharma serves the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical markets with complete solutions, including glass and plastic bottles, plastic and aluminum closures and accessories.
Leveraging the same know-how, the company will also host a Learning Lab titled “How primary packaging can accelerate today’s drug development and approval process” on January 25.
The session will focus on the company’s patient-centric innovation program advising the pharma industry along the drug development process, from early-stage compatibility assessment to producing parts needed for drug filing, clinical trials and commercialization.
Edited by Radhika Sikaria