SUPA launches bio-based hand wash packs with pine tree sap lining
Single Use Plastic Alternative (SUPA) Innovations, a UK-based cleaning supplier, has announced a pine tree sap-based paper bottle coating to provide a waterproof lining for its latest hand wash range. The bottle also features a reusable matte black metal soap hand pump.
SUPA Innovations’ eco-mate brand produces a range of entirely plastic-free paper bottle liquids from its renewable energy factory in Rutland, UK.
Conventional paper-based personal care bottles still require an inner plastic lining. SUPA Innovations aims to address this challenge in its hand wash range by designing products that “revert to nature rather than relying on hit and miss recycling methods.”
The hand wash packaging’s outer case and inside lining are made of bio-based materials.
Refill revolution
The hand wash also features a reusable metal soap hand pump and refill bottles, “eliminating the need to buy plastic bottle soap pumps with plastic soap dispensers.”
Reuse and refill options are becoming increasingly popular for personal care companies seeking to limit plastic waste and pollution.
Recently, Pulpex partnered with Evolve Organic Beauty to create fiber-based bottles for the personal care company’s latest refillable shower products. Clean Cult expanded its refillable cleaning solutions to over 300 Costco stores across the US.