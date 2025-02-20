Chinese study links plastic takeout containers to increased heart disease risk
A peer-reviewed study from Chinese researchers has revealed a potential link between eating from plastic takeout containers and an increased risk of congestive heart failure. The study suggests that plastic exposure may cause changes in the gut microbiome, which leads to inflammation and damage to the circulatory system.
The two-part study, published in Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety, analyzed human and animal data to explore the cardiovascular effects of exposure to plastic chemicals. The researchers say that this study “provides evidence” that plastic exposure from disposable takeout containers may be an underestimated health concern in China.
The country has experienced rapid growth in the food delivery industry, which was valued at US$208 billion in 2023 and served 545 million online food-ordering consumers, according to the China Internet Information Center.
“Our study suggests that plastic product exposure may contribute to cardiovascular diseases by triggering inflammatory and oxidative stress responses in the body. It is essential to avoid using plastic containers for high-temperature food, reduce the use of plastic products in daily life, and implement timely plastic pollution control measures,” the authors say.
Plastic takeout and heart disease
In the first phase, researchers surveyed over 3,000 individuals in China to examine the correlation between the frequency of plastic takeout container use and the prevalence of heart disease. The results indicated a link between high-frequency plastic exposure and an increased risk of congestive heart failure.
In the second phase, scientists conducted experiments on Sprague-Dawley rats to further investigate the biological mechanisms behind the observed association. The rats were exposed to plastic chemicals in water that was boiled and poured into carryout containers to extract chemicals.
The fecal analysis showed that the β diversity and composition of gut microbiota in experimental groups were changed. Inflammatory cell infiltration, mitochondrial swelling, and serum indicators of oxidative stress and inflammation were increased in the myocardium without temporal differences observed.
Short-term exposure risks
It is common for people in the Chinese community to prefer warm takeout food over cold alternatives, as consumers believe in a positive effect on digestion. However, the authors say that their studies on animals demonstrated that “even short-term exposure to leachates from plastic lunch boxes in contact with hot water can induce changes in cardiac muscle tissue, gut microbiota, and metabolites, all of which are closely associated with cardiovascular disease.”
The researchers emphasize the need for the development of appropriate safety measures in the future based on further studies. “In our study, the content and distribution of plastic particles in the bodies of rats were not measured in order to directly reflect the damage caused by microplastics.”
“Further research is necessary to elucidate the health impacts of long-term exposure to plastic products, as well as the accumulation and distribution of plastic particles in tissues and organs, to provide a theoretical foundation,” they conclude.