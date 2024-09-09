Power Adhesives launches biodegradable hot melt adhesive for indirect F&B packaging
09 Sep 2024 --- UK-based Power Adhesives has introduced Tecbond 214B, a fully certified, biodegradable, hot melt adhesive designed for cartons, corrugated packaging, point-of-sale converters and contract packers. The product is said to be the “first of its kind” on the international market.
Tecbond 214B, composed of 44% bio-based materials, has been certified to ASTM D6400 and the European EN13432, the EU standard that sets out the requirements for compostable and biodegradable products. The adhesive is engineered to completely decompose when exposed to oxygen, leaving no harmful products or microplastics.
“All players in the supply chain are working hard to drive sustainable products and processes into the market to support brands and consumers, and this is truly a groundbreaking moment for the packaging adhesives sector,” says Brendan Colgan, CEO at Power Adhesives.
Tecbond 214B delivers performance comparable to standard Tecbond adhesives. It is said to offer “a high level of tack and a fast setting speed, creating an almost instant bond when applied and compressed. These features enhance the efficiency of packing procedures, streamlining workflow and improving overall output.
Additionally, Tecbond 214B is approved for indirect food contact, making it suitable for various food packaging applications, from wrap-around cartons and boxes to shipping containers.
“Brands and their packaging partners often expect new sustainable solutions to come at a premium cost. With Tecbond 214B, we’re delivering the adhesive quality and performance our customers have come to rely on combined with the same competitive pricing — no compromise,” says Colgan.
“We recognize that the climate emergency is driving entire industries to step up and become more sustainable. While we’re working on our sustainability journey, we hope this innovation will lead the way for the packaging adhesives industry.”