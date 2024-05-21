PulPac joins forces with Matrix Pack Group on single-use cutlery
21 May 2024 --- PulPac has entered a new partnership with Greece-based Matrix Pack Group to develop single-use cutlery. The collaboration involves PulPac, Matrix Pack and PA Consulting. PulPac and PA Consulting will lead the development of the cutlery, with MatrixPack acting as a co-developer in the industrialization of the post-processing solution.
MatrixPack will be the first producer to introduce a fully industrialized Dry Molded Fiber cutlery set to the market, expected to be available by early 2025.
“Our goal within this partnership is to develop a consumer-friendly solution that not only meets market standards for functionality but also emphasizes cost-efficiency,” says Sanna Fager, chief commercial officer at PulPac.
“It’s an honor to work with a frontrunner like Matrix Pack. By combining the strengths of PA Consulting, PulPac and MatrixPack, we can accelerate development and industrialization, bringing innovative, sustainable products to market.”
Sanna Fager emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating, “We are excited to deepen our strong partnership with Matrix Pack, and this collaboration underscores PulPac’s commitment to continuously supporting licensees with new product solutions.”
Cost benefit
Dry Molded Fiber technology claims significant advantages over traditional fiber forming, including a substantial reduction in cost and environmental impact due to its minimal water and energy consumption.
Dionysis Valentis, business developer manager at MatrixPack, says: “At Matrix Pack, we strive to continuously provide the market with new sustainable products. Dry Molded Fiber is an ideal technology for cutlery due to its strength and cost benefits from the speed of production.”
“We are proud to work with such knowledgeable partners and to be the first producer to launch Dry Molded Fiber Cutlery to the market and to the standards required by the major global brands we are working with.”
