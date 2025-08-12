Recoup supports Enviroo’s new PET recycling plant with market intelligence
Recoup has provided market and policy insights to PET recycler Enviroo as it begins to build a recycling plant in the North West of England. The information is said to have helped Enviroo secure £58 million (US$77.8 million) in funding.
The support provided by the UK’s independent authority on plastics recycling includes cross-referencing and confirming third-party industry reports, assessing market feasibility, and compiling a central repository of intelligence around waste management trends and recycling policy.
Ahmed Detta, CEO at Enviroo, says: “We were delighted to work with Recoup, who offered us invaluable knowledge and expertise as we sought funding. With evidence-backed insights, we could demonstrate a stable and growing market for PET recycling and navigate current waste management policies and regulations.”
Recoup’s input is said to have provided confidence among investors with confidence that Enviroo’s PET recycling plant will align with the UK’s national recycling goals while ensuring economic and environmental sustainability.
Stuart Foster, CEO at Recoup, adds: “This project demonstrates what’s possible when innovation is backed by evidence and industry collaboration. Recoup was pleased to support Enviroo with the insight and due diligence needed to help secure investment for a facility that will play a vital role in the UK’s plastics recycling future.”
“It’s a clear example of how targeted expertise can unlock progress toward circularity, reduce plastic waste, and strengthen domestic recycling infrastructure.”
Food-grade recycled material
The first facility of the plant to be located at Protos Plastic Park, Ince Marshes near Ellesmere Port, is scheduled to become operational in 2027 and will process up to 35,000 metric tons of plastic annually.
Recently, Reichmuth Infrastructure invested in a PET recycling plant in Ellesmere Port in collaboration with Enviroo.
Enviroo says the facility will boost local circular economy efforts by recycling PET plastics into food-grade packaging materials. The project aims to reduce plastic waste, support the UK’s net-zero ambitions, and create jobs in the green economy.