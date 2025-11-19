Greiner Packaging to roll out recycled PS K3 cups in Switzerland
Key takeaways
- Greiner Packaging is introducing K3 cups made with mechanically recycled PS in Switzerland after installing a new production line.
- The K3 multipack cups use a three-layer structure with recycled PS in the middle layer.
- Partners Elsa Group and Emmi Group support the rollout, saying the r-PS solution advances circular economy goals.
Greiner Packaging has announced it will release K3 cups made with mechanically recycled polystyrene (r-PS) for the Swiss market in the first quarter of 2026. The move follows the installation of a new production line at its Diepoldsau plant in Switzerland, reducing virgin PS use.
The company plans to gradually convert its entire K3 multipack range, used for yogurt and other dairy products in Switzerland, to the r-PS solution. According to Greiner Packaging, the shift will reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 10% compared to the previous K3 multipack cups made of PS.
Tobias Strasser, managing director at Greiner Packaging Switzerland, says: “With the introduction of K3 cups containing r-PS, we are setting a milestone for sustainable packaging in Switzerland. We are proud to close the PS loop together with strong partners while still meeting the high standards of product safety and quality.”
Simple solution for consumers
The key to film production lies in the use of mechanically recycled PS from Germany in an ABA structure. The cup wall structure includes three layers: outer and inner layers (A) are created from virgin material, ensuring product safety. The middle layer (B) contains mechanically recycled PS.
The K3 is a carton-wrapped plastic cup. Greiner Packaging shares that the carton layer is mostly made from recycled cardboard. “It can be easily separated from the cup, allowing materials to be disposed of and recycled separately,” says the company.
Elsa Group and Emmi Group have been working with Greiner Packaging on this solution for the Swiss market.
Marc Heim, head of Switzerland division, Emmi Group, says: “As a traditional Swiss company, we take responsibility and continuously make our packaging more sustainable. Our yogurt cup now contains a recycled material share, making an important contribution to promoting the circular economy.”
Matthew Robin, CEO, Elsa Group, adds: “We see the introduction of r-PS in K3 cups as a great opportunity for the entire industry. By exploring new paths together, we not only contribute to climate protection but also create solutions that are easy for consumers to understand and implement.”