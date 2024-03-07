Reelables launches active Bluetooth shipping label for regular waste streams
07 Mar 2024 --- Reelables has unveiled its latest breakthrough in logistics technology — the active Bluetooth 4”x 8” shipping label, automating data collection for real-time inventory audits by offering precise piece-level monitoring without additional software integration.
“We are excited to officially launch this new version of our Bluetooth label, which has consolidated the shipping label and tracking device into one standard 4”x 8” label that goes directly onto cargo,” says Brian Krejcarek, CEO and co-founder of Reelables.
“Our customers get real-time visibility at a piece-level throughout the supply chain, and now it is all part of a standard shipping label. There is no change to the customers’ workflow — instead, when they print shipping labels, they are now Bluetooth-enabled and instantly trackable.”
Reelables initially introduced its Bluetooth label in 2019. The labels actively monitor cargo movements, from facility arrival and departure to individual pieces within a consignment or shipment.
Track and trace
The latest launch from Reelables integrates the Bluetooth tracking device directly into a standard 4”x 8” shipping label. This feature means logistics providers, cargo forwarders, manufacturers and retailers can incorporate tracking capabilities into their existing workflow without disruption.
The tracking reference is automatically linked in the cloud, providing a consistent information source for businesses operating across different modes of transport and transportation providers.
“With a 100 m range, there’s no need to move items through choke points for data collection. Inventory is detected across the entire warehouse or on the move, using minimal and cost-effective infrastructure,” explains Reelables.
Reelables Bluetooth tracking labels incorporate an alternative battery coating instead of the commonly used zinc-manganese system. The labels are approved for air shipments and can be disposed of in ordinary waste streams rather than according to e-waste protocols.
Edited by Radhika Sikaria