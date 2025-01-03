Renewable packaging innovation accelerates amid growing planetary health concerns
We explore the latest advancements in renewable packaging, guided by insights from industry experts at Stora Enso, Borealis and BASF. From alternatives to fossil-based materials to biopolymer developments, we examine how companies are shaping a more sustainable future for packaging.
Seven out of ten European consumers prefer renewable materials over fossil-based plastic in packaging, according to Stora Enso.
Shoppers are exploring alternatives to plastic bags specifically, as legislation and consumer preference accelerate the growing demand for plastic replacement. The packaging materials supplier finds that younger consumers, in particular, generally prefer paper bag applications.
Katariina Tanner, director for Packaging Materials at Stora Enso, says renewable packaging refers to materials sourced from resources that can naturally replenish over time, like wood fibers.
“But it’s important that any material [needed to complete the product] can also be collected and recycled to contribute to a circular bioeconomy,” she tells Packaging Insights.
Stora Enso has launched “Discover Optima RF (Recycled Fiber),” the latest addition to its paper bag materials portfolio. The product is made from a 50/50 blend of fresh and recycled fibers and safe for direct food contact.
Optima RF meets the key properties required for paper bags. It offers “very good” burst and tear strength for enhanced product protection.
“We have found in our research that seven out of ten European consumers prefer renewable materials over fossil-based plastic in packaging, especially because of its recyclability. Optima RF provides a renewable alternative to plastic bags for everyday consumer purchases, like grocery and takeaway,” says Tanner.
Optima RF is suitable for retail, grocery, foodservice and e-commerce mailer bags, and the wide weight range from 70–110 gsm makes it a versatile choice. Furthermore, it is suitable for dry and fatty foods.
Waste-based polyolefins
Meanwhile, Kotronis Packaging has worked with Borealis to develop yogurt cups for Greek dairy company Delta Foods. Kotronis and Delta Foods selected Borealis Bn BJ368MO-90, a grade in the Bornewables portfolio of ISCC Plus-certified premium polyolefins made from renewable feedstocks that do not compete with the food value chain.
Manufactured with renewable feedstocks, Bornewables are premium polyolefins that offer the same material performance as virgin polyolefins but are decoupled from fossil-based feedstock.
Bornewables products can be used in various applications across industries and are suitable for food-contact packaging and healthcare applications.
Unlike renewable feedstocks produced with agricultural crops grown for food and livestock feed, the Bornewables are made of renewably-sourced feedstocks derived solely from waste and residue streams from vegetable oil production, oil waste and residues, the timber industry and the food industry, such as cooking oil.
“The grade is a PP block copolymer based on Borealis’ Borstar Nucleation Technology (BNT). BNT provides an excellent balance of stiffness and toughness, improves material flow, and reduces energy consumption during production. As a drop-in solution, Bn BJ368MO-90 required no new approvals, making it easy to integrate into existing production processes,” a Borealis spokesperson tells us.
Delta Foods says switching to renewable PP provided environmental benefits: for every metric ton of yogurt cups produced with Borealis Bn BJ368MO, the CO2 emissions partial footprint is 1.7 metric tons lower than for yogurt cups produced using conventional Borealis BJ368MO.
“This reduction is equivalent to the emissions from charging 1700 smartphones for a year, assuming a two-hour charge at 6W in the EU (2018) with a CO2 equivalent output of approximately 230g per kWh,” says the spokesperson.
Biopolymer innovation
This year, BASF expanded its biopolymers portfolio by introducing biomass-balanced (BMB) ecoflex, a polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT) that is frequently used in the compounding of biopolymers.
For the new ecoflex F Blend C1200 BMB, the fossil raw materials typically used in the polymer production process are replaced with renewable feedstock at the beginning of the value chain.
BASF says that certified compostable products based on PBAT compounds help create a circular economy by supporting the collection and recycling of organic waste.
“As a pioneer of biopolymers, we are continuously striving to support our customers in the transition to a circular economy with renewable resources,” Marcel Philipp Barth, head of global business management for Biopolymers at BASF, tells Packaging Insights.
“Our ecoflex BMB, an industry-first on the global biopolymers market, advances the sustainability efforts in the packaging industry by reducing the use of fossil resources, decreasing GHG emissions and driving the use of renewable feedstock derived from organic waste and residual biomass.”
“In this way, we help our customers make informed decisions about product design — shaping a more circular packaging value chain.”
Blending raw materials
BASF also recently extended its ecovio portfolio for extrusion coating on paper and board by adding a compostable grade for cold and hot food packaging.
The extrusion coating grade ecovio 70 PS14H6 is food contact approved and shows “excellent” barrier properties against liquids, fats, grease and mineral oil and temperature stability at boiling water.
“By being certified home as well as industrial compostable, our new ecovio grade extends the end-of-life options for paper-based packaging,” Michael Bernhard Schick, global marketing Biopolymers at BASF, tells us.
“There is a big trend in society, in some countries driven by legislation, to move from pure plastic to paper-based packaging, which in itself is not suitable for a lot of different foods, especially with liquid or fatty ingredients.”
We offer a strong and sustainable packaging solution for hot, frozen or chilled food, which can stand usage temperatures from -40 to +100 degrees Celsius.
BASF’s biopolymer ecovio is a blend of BASF’s PBAT ecoflex and renewable raw materials. Typical applications for ecovio are organic waste bags, cling film, fruit and vegetable bags, agricultural mulch films and food packaging applications.
In December, Packaging Insights attended the European Bioplastics conference 2024 in Berlin, Germany. Roberto Ferrigno, head of EU Affairs at European Bioplastics, told us about the latest innovations in bio-based and biodegradable materials, such as new polymer blends and advanced production processes.
At the event, we also sat down with Jake Hebert, global market manager at Earthfirst, a biodegradable packaging film producer, to discuss opportunities and challenges for the European bio-based packaging economy.