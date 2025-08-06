Sabert finalizes Colpac merger to expand fiber-based packaging capabilities
Sabert Corporation Europe has formally completed the acquisition of Colpac, a UK manufacturer of paperboard packaging for the foodservice industry.
“Today marks an important milestone in our ongoing investment in the UK and our focus on expanding our diverse product portfolio of innovative, sustainable solutions,” says Paul McCann, CEO at Sabert.
“Both companies believe that a culture of sustainability, quality, and high service levels is the foundation of building lasting relationships with our customers. Now, as one team, we can accelerate our efforts even further to develop and deliver sustainable, innovative solutions as our customers’ trusted food packaging provider.”
Andrew Grimbaldeston, managing director at Colpac, adds: “Colpac’s team, heritage, and specialist paperboard expertise are a perfect complement to Sabert’s portfolio. Together, we are better equipped to serve customers with a broad, innovative, and sustainable range of food packaging solutions.”
Boosting UK manufacturing
The joint venture is expected to expand product portfolio across operational channels, strengthening design, agility, UK manufacturing capabilities, and sustainable innovation.
At Packaging Innovations 2025, Sabert and Colpac became founding members of the UK Alliance for Fibre-Based Packaging,, and Colpac highlighted the challenges and opportunities behind the fiberization trend.
Alex Noake, managing director of Sabert’s European business area, comments: “As someone who has worked with Colpac both as a customer and more recently as a competitor, I’ve always held respect for the business.”
“They’ve long been known for product excellence, customer care, and integrity — qualities we value deeply. Now, as part of the same group, I’m excited about what we can achieve together.”
Olivia Goldman, Colpac’s owner, adds: “I look forward to seeing the newly combined Sabert and Colpac take creativity, dedication to customer service, and passion for sustainable food packaging to even greater heights.”