“Saving fuel and space”: Supply One spotlights corrugated packaging’s sustainability and customizability
11 Mar 2024 --- Supply One highlights its custom corrugated packaging as the “ideal sustainable solution.” The company’s custom corrugated packaging team provides cost-effective and versatile designs that minimize packaging waste and emphasize recyclable materials, helping businesses attain sustainability goals.
“Supply One’s design expertise enables customers to achieve great packaging performance with less material. With custom designs, Supply One can produce packaging that is an exact fit to the product, reducing wasted packaging,” shares the largest independent supplier of custom corrugated and other value-added packaging products, equipment and services in the US.
“This means a more sustainable packaging solution for the environment and businesses. It also means a smaller, lighter total package, reducing storage space requirements, shipping costs and shipping emissions. By saving fuel and space in the supply chain, Supply One’s custom corrugated packaging solutions are cost-effective and environmentally friendly.”
The company pinpoints that while traditional packaging materials can be wasteful and negatively impact the environment, Supply One’s custom corrugated team can re-engineer packaging components to eliminate non-renewable materials and enhance reusability and recyclability.
Corrugated market
Supply One’s stock corrugated options for corrugated pads, rolls and fanfolds allow traditional plastic padding to be replaced with recyclable materials without sacrificing transportation safety.
Customization options also allow the corrugated packaging designs to showcase the brand. Building brand recognition on custom corrugated packaging increases value without adding materials or cost.
A life cycle assessment released by the Corrugated Packaging Alliance (CPA) in October showed “substantial reductions” in the environmental impact of corrugated cardboard boxes, with a 50% per unit reduction in GHG emissions observed between 2006 and 2020.
Meanwhile, the paper and corrugated packaging industry is witnessing consolidations as companies seek to navigate challenging market dynamics and enhance their competitive positions.
Recent notable mergers and acquisitions include corrugated packaging sector giants Smurfit Kappa and WestRock, Mondi and DS Smith and Graphic Packaging offloading a US paperboard manufacturing plant to Clearwater Paper.
Edited by Radhika Sikaria