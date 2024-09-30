September in review: Stora Enso under investigation, Smurfit Westrock’s merger progress, ExxonMobil’s lawsuit
September began with Stora Enso announcing a series of reforms to its production practices after being found to have caused serious environmental damage in Finland. Meanwhile, Unilever made a deal to sell off all its assets in Russia.
Also, we spoke with Smurfit Westrock’s CEO for Europe, MEA and APAC, Saverio Mayer, about the company’s latest progress.
Among this month’s key developments, we look at some of the hottest topics, market dynamics and trends while speaking to some of the most prominent players in the industry.
September
Stora Enso faces investor pressure and potential divestments amid conservation crime investigation
Stora Enso announced a range of remedial measures after being found to have committed a serious nature conservation violation, which is under investigation by Finnish police. The forestry corporation’s wood harvesters were crossing protected conservation areas, damaging habitats of the endangered freshwater pearl mussel. CEO Hans Sohlström said the company’s “credibility has taken a serious blow.”
Unilever to sell all Russian assets to consumer goods company Arnest
Unilever agreed to sell its Russian business assets to local company Arnest, marking a complete exit from the country amid the Ukraine war. The deal was said by a Russian media group to have included a steep discount. All brands under the Unilever Rus subsidiary are included in the deal. According to reports, the sale could bring Unilever up to US$500 million. Under Russian law, asset sales require a 50% discount and a 10–15% exit tax.
British plastics researchers respond after coming under fire for “misleading” waste management narratives
Researchers at the University of Leeds, UK, were criticized by environmentalists over a study into global macroplastic pollution, which highlighted disproportionate levels of waste incineration and emissions in countries in the Global South. The study authors said their findings could inform the UN Global Plastic Treaty, but critics said the research ignores a fundamental “waste colonialism” narrative. We spoke to the researchers to hear their responses to the criticism.
German researchers develop mushroom and agro-waste composite materials for packaging
Researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Polymer Research IAP in Potsdam, Germany, began creating packaging materials by mixing mycelium with agricultural residues such as wood chips, hemp and reeds. Experts at the institute are working with mycelium from edible mushrooms and bracket fungi, such as oyster mushrooms and tinder fungi. These natural materials, when combined with agricultural residues, result in a composite material that can be shaped and treated to suit many applications.
London Packaging Week 2024: Luxury packaging and inclusive connectivity take center stage
We visited London Packaging Week (September 11–12), where premium products, especially for the spirit beverage sector, were a main theme. Industry experts discussed gaining competitive advantages in the segment amid regulatory changes. Meanwhile, connected technology stakeholders presented the latest developments in consumer education and inclusion for the visually impaired.
Client Earth and NGOs renew legal battle against Ineos over Belgium plastics project
Client Earth, in collaboration with 14 NGOs, renewed its legal fight for the fourth time against Ineos’ plans to construct Europe’s largest plastics project in the Port of Antwerp, Belgium. A hearing in the case could happen in 2025, with a ruling shortly after. The blockage from the NGOs comes in response to the Flemish authorities’ approval of the controversial “Project One,” a plant intended to process fossil gas, primarily imported from the US, for plastic production.
Enfinium launches first UK carbon capture and storage site to decarbonize waste management
Energy-from-waste operator Enfinium launched the UK’s first carbon capture pilot at an energy-from-waste site. The launch is considered to be a milestone for the sector and for Enfinium’s plans to deploy Carbon Capture and Storage technology across its UK facilities to generate carbon removals at scale and support the island country’s Net Zero target.
Smurfit Westrock CEO Saverio Mayer talks integration hurdles, expert consolidation and expansion ambitions
We spoke with Saverio Mayer, CEO of Smurfit Westrock Europe, MEA & APAC, about how the merger between Smurfit Kappa and WestRock is progressing and what he expects to see in the coming year. We discussed the combination of expertise, integration challenges and how the company is adapting to new regulations.
Plastic on trial: California’s “unprecedented” lawsuit against ExxonMobil
California’s attorney general Rob Bonta launched a lawsuit against ExxonMobil, alleging that through decades of negligence and intentional misinformation, the petrochemical giant caused and concealed serious harm to public and environmental health throughout the state. We spoke to Patrick Boyle, a corporate accountability attorney at the Center for International Environmental Law, about the implications of the case.
Notpla raises £20M to grow seaweed packaging research and fuel US market expansion
Seaweed-based packaging brand Notpla landed £20 million (US$26 million) in a series A+ fundraising round, double its initial target. The company expects to replace over 100 million single-use plastics annually within the next two years and will use the funding to build an expansion in the US. We spoke to Niall Russel, head of marketing at Notpla, who told us more about how the money will be used to boost algae-based packaging throughout the world.