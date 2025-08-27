Siegwerk and Ravenwood introduce linerless labels for nutrition and pharma
Siegwerk’s BPA-free varnishes have been approved for Ravenwood’s linerless systems. Linerless labels offer an alternative to traditional pressure-sensitive solutions that do not require a silicone-coated release liner, reducing material waste.
According to Siegwerk, linerless technology offers benefits such as increased label yield per roll, reduced storage and transportation costs, and improved sustainability by minimizing landfill waste.
“We are excited to collaborate with Ravenwood to bring high-performance, sustainable solutions to the market,” says Guido Lander, vice president of Narrow Web EMEA at Siegwerk. “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility.”
Dan Coe, director at Ravenwood, adds: “We see this as a step forward in enabling circular packaging solutions. Siegwerk’s expertise in coatings complements Ravenwood’s linerless technology.”
The two new BPA-free release varnishes meet the requirements of the Nestlé Guidance, the Swiss and German Ink Ordinances (GIO), making them fully compliant for nutrition, pharma and hygiene applications.
The GIO is a harmonized set of regulations developed to ensure the safety and regulatory compliance of printing inks used in food packaging. The framework can also facilitate international market access by aligning ink formulations with the given migration limits and toxicological standards.
Siegwerk and Ravenwood will showcase the benefits of their integrated solution at the upcoming LabelExpo tradeshow in Barcelona, Spain, (September 16–19).
Last year, Siegwerk partnered with petrochemical company Borouge to co-develop monomaterial flexible plastic packaging solutions.