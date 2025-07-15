SIG delivers first alu-free aseptic cartons with Aldi as launch partner
SIG has launched the first 1 L aseptic carton packs made of SIG Terra Alu-free + Full barrier packaging material. Aldi is the first to use the solution for its grape juices in Germany.
The carton packs are reportedly “the world’s first” full barrier packaging material for aseptic cartons without an aluminum layer.
Aldi will offer grape juice under its own brand, Rio d’oro, in SIG’s new packaging solution in parts of Germany, reducing the carbon footprint of conventional multi-serve cartons by 29%.
“At SIG, one of our goals is to increase the paper content in our aseptic cartons to at least 90% — including the closure — by 2030, allowing further reduction of carbon emissions, and creating a regenerative food packaging system.”, says José Matthijsse, SIG’s president and general manager for Europe.
“On the way there, we have developed this packaging structure that is made of more than 80% paper and reduces the number of raw materials from three to two. This breakthrough innovation has the potential to streamline the recycling process for aseptic cartons, only requiring the separation of paperboard and polymers.”
Plug-and-play solution
The products are made and filled at the Italian beverage and food producer Quargentan, utilizing its existing SIG Midi 12 Aseptic filling machine with full performance.
SIG Terra Alu-free + Full barrier offers the same full barrier protection as standard SIG aseptic carton material and the same shelf life of up to 12 months.
The packaging material is available globally at scale. It is said to be able to run on existing SIG filling lines, including high-speed capabilities of up to 24,000 packs per hour for small-size cartons and 15,000 packs per hour for multiserve formats.
SIG says the plug-and-play solution requires “minor adjustments” to existing filling machines. According to the company, switching between packaging material without an aluminum layer and standard packaging material is quick and easy.
Replacing alu with paper
Aseptic cartons traditionally require an aluminum layer to protect oxygen-sensitive products like juice, plant-based drinks, or flavored milk. SIG says replacing this layer with paper marks a milestone in creating a regenerative food packaging system.
The SIG Terra Alu-free + Full barrier packaging material replaces the aluminum layer with an ultra-thin polymer coating that protects products against oxygen, light, moisture, and aroma loss.
The multinational packaging corporation says its new product can lower the carbon footprint of multi-serve aseptic SIG cartons by up to 61% when combined with forest-based polymers without compromising full barrier function, shelf life, or filling line performance.