SIG collaborates with WWF for sustainable paper sourcing and forest protection
SIG and WWF have announced their third joint forest conservation project, focusing on key forest landscapes in Thailand. The initiative, a part of WWF’s Forests Forward program, aims to enhance forest management and connectivity across 60,000 ha in the Dawna Tenasserim, Lower Songkhram and Dong Phayayen regions.
The project marks SIG’s continued efforts in forest conservation following initiatives in Mexico and Malaysia. Forests are integral to SIG’s business operations. The wood fibers from responsibly managed forests are essential for producing SIG’s carton packs. Since 2021, the company has sourced exclusively FSC-certified paperboard.
Angela Lu, president and general manager for Asia-Pacific at SIG, says: “SIG is dedicated to taking action against deforestation and forest destruction. With the exciting new project in Thailand, we can make another positive contribution to protect and restore more forests and show others a way to contribute to thriving forest ecosystems.”
“The third joint project with WWF Switzerland is an example of how SIG can support significant improvements in forest management and restoration in high conservation value areas of a country while encouraging others to engage for thriving forests.”
Driving conservation and community engagement
The new project focuses on three main objectives: securing corridors vital for maintaining forest ecosystem connectivity and integrity, strengthening existing conservation lands while supporting the designation of new protected areas and fully engaging local communities in the design, implementation and monitoring of conservation efforts. Additionally, it aims to provide these communities with alternative livelihood opportunities to ensure sustainable development alongside environmental preservation.
Key activities include restoring riparian forests, reconnecting forest complexes to facilitate the return of big cats, improving habitat connectivity to aid elephant populations in Khao Yai National Park and promoting agroforestry and ecotourism.
Michael Roy, conservation director WWF Thailand, highlights: “Our partnership with SIG is giving WWF Thailand the opportunity to scale up our on-the-ground protection and restoration work in three of Thailand’s globally significant forest landscapes.”
“This support will allow us to directly restore degraded forests and work with government and communities to designate new protected and conserved areas, reconnecting our forests and encouraging natural movement of iconic species, including tigers, gaur and elephants.”
The initiative aligns with SIG’s 2030 target to create, restore, protect or improve the management of an additional 650,000 ha of forest worldwide.
Tim Cronin, WWF Forests Forward global lead, says: “We need private sector leadership to address the climate and biodiversity crises. And forests can play an outsized role. Leadership means more than stopping the damage and actively restoring what’s been lost. It also involves going beyond a company’s own supply chains, to support action in places where it’s needed most. Through supporting this work in Thailand, SIG is showing the way and inspiring others to follow.”