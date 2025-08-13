SIG launches recyclable bag-in-box wine packaging with dispenser
SIG has unveiled recyclable Terra RecShield BD bag-in-box packaging for wine, equipped with a SIG Terra FlexTap beverage dispenser.
The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) has recognized the packaging solution for meeting recyclability criteria — it is the first in SIG’s wine packaging range to do so.
Teresa Bernal-Lara, global head of Film Development for Bag-in-Box and Spouted Pouch at SIG, says: “Wine places special demands on packaging, particularly when it comes to balancing oxygen barrier, ease of dispensing, and durability during processing, bottling, and distribution with recyclability.”
“With SIG Terra RecShield BD, we have developed a recyclable solution that meets the stringent wine distribution and preservation requirements.”
The wine packaging joins a growing portfolio of SIG recyclable solutions, which includes the SIG Terra RecShield PE-42B for Water and SIG Terra RecShield D for Postmix Syrup.
Recyclability Recognition
The APR Design for Recyclability Recognition provides an independent validation that the packaging is compatible with North American recycling systems.
Jami Leveen, head of Sustainability at SIG North America, says: “Achieving this milestone demonstrates our ability to prioritize sustainability and circularity while delivering product protection, quality, and reliability. This confidence helps our customers achieve their corporate responsibility goals while delivering the best possible product experience for consumers.”
Recently, SIG partnered with Pulpac to develop paper-based closures for SIG’s aseptic cartons and, in partnership with Cooperoeste, launched yogurt and dulce de leche in SIG CloverCap pouches.