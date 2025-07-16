Advanced packaging machinery combines AI and automation for smarter solutions
Automated machinery can support sustainable and efficient packaging operations. Industry experts highlight that from F&B to personal care packaging, smart and cost-effective manufacturing processes can facilitate the creation of eco-friendly solutions and reduce material waste.
Packaging Insights explores the latest advancements in packaging machinery with Tata Steel Nederland and ATS Tanner, examining the role of steel solutions and smart packaging systems in fostering sustainable and efficient practices.
Smart packaging processes involve incorporating AI, automation, digital solutions, or data analytics to streamline operations.
Recycling steel and reducing waste
Tata Steel’s packaging marketing manager, Joris Essing, points to steel’s infinitely recyclable nature, highlighting that it can undergo many recycling turns without losing quality.
“The beauty of a steel can is that it may return as a car in a second life, a battery in a third life, and a can again in its fourth life,” he says.
Essing highlights how Tata Steel educates its customers and brand owners about reuse concepts, helping to create a circular steel-making process.
ATS Tanner says that sustainability is also at the forefront of its manufacturing process. Mizuki Yuasa, head of R&D at ATS Tanner, notes a growing trend in minimal packaging equipment designed to use the least amount of material “while maintaining protection and presentation.”
“At ATS Tanner, we focus on machinery that enables eco-friendly packaging solutions like our banding systems, which use minimal material and eliminate the need for shrink wrap or excessive cartons,” says Yuasa.
“Our machines can apply recyclable paper or film bands, significantly reducing packaging waste.”
He adds that a common misconception about environmentally aware machinery operations is that “sustainable” can mean “slower,” “more expensive,” or “less efficient.” However, at ATS Tanner, argues Yuasa, the banding system offers an eco-friendly approach that is fast and cheap.
Streamlined processes
Sustainability throughout the packaging supply chain can be achieved through efficient and realistic innovations.
Essing emphasizes that manufacturing processes aim for maximum efficiency with short lead times, ensuring cost-effectiveness compared to other packaging materials. Recently, Tata Steel invested in a dry-forming can-maker that is said to eliminate the need for emulsified water through its dry-forming process, reducing energy use.
Similarly, Yuasa notes a rise in minimal and simple packaging processes. He explains: “ATS Tanner is seeing a strong shift toward modular, compact, and highly flexible packaging machinery. Customers demand systems that can handle shorter production runs, faster changeovers, and more customized packaging formats.”
Moreover, Yuasa argues that smart packaging solutions, like automation and AI, can be valuable additions to efficient manufacturing processes.
Automation expected, not optional
Smart packaging solutions include data analytics, AI, automation, sensors, and IoT connectivity and are steadily increasing, according to experts. Yuasa asserts: “Automation is now expected, not optional.”
“We use various sensors to collect data in our banding machines to enable real-time predictive maintenance, usage tracking, and performance diagnostics. This data can be exchanged and evaluated using IoT. This not only minimizes downtime but also enhances operational efficiency.”
Moreover, he suggests that robotics play an increasingly crucial role in feeding, stacking, and aligning products before and after banding. “While AI is still emerging in our sector, we see real potential in using it for quality control and self-adjusting parameters based on product variability.”
Automation can also minimize energy consumption and human error, stresses Yuasa.
Tata Steel uses its Finite Element Method to calculate and analyze the optimal material for canmaking and product use, says Essing.
“In our new machine, there are many measurements, for example, forces and temperatures, to understand the material performance.”
“As new materials, especially a change from lacquered tinplate to polymer-coated tin-free steel, behave differently, we have equipment to make different types of cans and ends and equipment to test the finished cans on, for example, strength and fill-good compatibility.”
Manufacturing for the future
Tata Steel’s future of manufacturing is rooted in its Green Steel Plan, which aims to produce steel with 40% fewer CO2 emissions by 2030 and be CO2 neutral by 2045.
The steel production company will replace blast furnace technology using coal with Direct Reduced Iron technology and electric furnaces to achieve its plan.
ATS Tanner emphasizes the importance of digital connectivity, modulatory design, and eco-conscious design in the future. Yuasa foresees wider adoption of material-specific machinery that works best with new recyclable or biodegradable substrates.
He concludes: “Machines will become more intelligent and autonomous, adapting to different products and packaging needs in real time. Ultimately, the line between software and hardware will blur further, with cloud-connected platforms optimizing the full packaging lifecycle.”