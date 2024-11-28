Smurfit Westrock unveils bag-in-box design ahead of new EU packaging regulations
Smurfit Westrock has introduced its EasySplit Bag-in-Box packaging, tailored to meet the forthcoming requirements of the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR).
The PPWR will require packaging to achieve at least 80% recyclability, a challenge for bag-in-box products, which rely on the separation of their components for effective recycling. The revised PPWR is expected to complete its final legislative steps by the end of this year.
Massimiliano Bianchi, CEO Smurfit Westrock Bag-in-Box, says: “With the European Commission set to decide on the methodology within the next three years, it is imperative to act swiftly and demonstrate a viable solution to the challenge. Smurfit Westrock is leading the charge in preparing the packaging industry for future regulations by launching our EasySplit Bag-in-Box design.”
“As we continue to educate consumers and stakeholders about the importance of proper recycling practices, Smurfit Westrock remains dedicated to driving positive change and demonstrating environmental stewardship.”
When properly separated, each part can enter its appropriate recycling stream, boosting the overall recyclability rate to over 90%. However, without proper separation, the entire package is assessed within the dominant material’s recycling stream, typically cardboard. In such cases, the non-recyclable plastic bag component lowers the package’s recyclability rate to 75% or less.
Smurfit Westrock’s patented EasySplit Bag-in-Box design addresses this issue by making the separation of the bag and box simple.
The reduction targets of the law are set at 5% by 2030, 10% by 2035 and 15% by 2040. Restrictions on unnecessary packaging will be introduced, limiting empty space to a maximum of 50% for grouped, transport and e-commerce packaging.