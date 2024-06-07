Starbucks and Grubhub partner on multi-packaging foodservice delivery app in US
07 Jun 2024 --- Starbucks and Grubhub are partnering to provide Grubhub foodservice delivery to Starbucks customers in the US. Starbucks is the most searched merchant not yet available on Grubhub’s Marketplace. To ensure quality and assist with delivery, Starbucks has developed multiple packaging solutions, including two-cup to-go trays and improved shopper bags.
Beginning this month, Starbucks Delivery with Grubhub will roll out to select markets in Pennsylvania, Colorado and Illinois, with national availability anticipated throughout the US by August 2024.
“Customer demand to get Starbucks delivered continues to increase, as evidenced by double-digit growth in the US delivery business this past quarter, indicating that our customers continue to want convenience in their everyday lives,” says Meg Mathes, vice president of digital experiences at Starbucks.
“Our new partnership with Grubhub will help fuel this growth by increasing the availability of Starbucks products to Grubhub’s tens of millions of customers via a leading delivery provider.”
Starbucks Delivery will be accessible through the Grubhub mobile app, available on iOS and Android devices, in addition to Grubhub.com. Starbucks and Grubhub have partnered to ensure delivery is as quick as possible. Customers can track their orders through Grubhub from preparation to drop-off.
“By joining forces with a beloved national brand like Starbucks, we’re offering customers more of what they want on Grubhub while strengthening our enterprise offering and growing our merchant supply in markets nationwide,” says Liz Bosone, vice president of enterprise partnerships at Grubhub. “We’re proud to offer national and independent restaurants on our platform — a complementary duo — to give customers more choices and build loyalty.”
Innova Market Insights pegged “Foodservice Cleanup” as a top trend for 2024, noting that quick-service restaurant packaging will undergo substantial changes.
Innova data shows that F&B launches with reusable packaging are gaining ground, with 18% average annual growth from 2019 to 2023 (CAGR). Meanwhile, 38% of global consumers say they would pay more for reusable packaging than “regular packaging.”
Edited by Louis Gore-Langton